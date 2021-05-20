What Is Europa Conference League? Who Can Get In Europa Conference League?

UEFA is set to kick off their third club competition as the Europa Conference League will launch next season. It is expected to run alongside the ongoing Champions League and Europa League with the upcoming competition set to be a step down from the Europa League with the second-tier European competition set to be reduced from 48 to 32 teams in the group stage. As fans eagerly await yet another European tournament, we look to answer the question, "What is Europa Conference League?"

What is Europa Conference League: Europa Conference League explained

The main objective of the Europa Conference League is to provide teams from lower-ranked UEFA member associations a chance to go head to head against top teams of other smaller countries in European football. It will act as a platform and provide teams that struggle to play in the top two UEFA competitions a shot at European football. Teams from the top five European leagues will also feature in the same and will enter the tournament at the final qualifying round stage of this all-new competition.

Europa Conference League Format

Just like the Europa League, the new tournament is set to have all its games played on Thursdays with the kick-offs scheduled for the same match time as that of the Champions League and the Europa League. The Europa Conference League is set to have three qualifying Rounds followed up with a Play-Off Round before the Group stage. Teams that top the group stage will qualify for the Round of 16 games with the Knockout rounds to follow. All participating clubs will be aiming to play in the first final of the Europa Conference League which is scheduled to be played in Tirana, Albania on May 25, 2022.

Who can get in Europa Conference League

From the Premier League, the winner of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup gets the chance to feature in the Conference League. However, with Manchester City winning the League and Leicester City also set for a top-six finish, the seventh-ranked team on the Premier League table is set to qualify for the tournament.

Just like the Premier League, FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Dortmund have won their respective domestic cups and are also set for a top-six finish leaving the seventh-ranked team from their leagues a chance to feature in the tournament. With PSG also winning the Coupe de France final the 6th ranked team in Ligue 1 is set to play in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.