What Is FIFA World Cup 2022 Mascot? Name, Meaning, Details, & Reason Behind Qatar's La'eeb

The draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 took place on Friday night in Doha, Qatar with qualified countries getting to known their group and opponents during the group stage. Besides the draw, the event saw the release of the Qatar 2022 official songs as well as the FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot. Here's everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot.

FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot: Fans get the first look of La'eeb

The event witnessed La'eeb being unveiled as the FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot. The unveiling happened before the World Cup draw with an animated video telling its story to the millions watching around the world. La'eeb was shown flying in the air as part of the video explaining its story. Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, said that La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience

Who is La’eeb? What is the reason behind the mascot

According to FIFA website, in Arabic word, the name La’eeb means super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like. La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’. He will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La’eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone. La’eeb will be everywhere – welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December.

He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!



Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot pic.twitter.com/RrEA6iS6t4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

About FIFA World Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea