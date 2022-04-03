What Is FIFA World Cup 2022 Mascot? Name, Meaning, Details, & Reason Behind Qatar's La'eeb

Quick links:
Image: FIFA World Cup/ Twitter
The draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 took place on Friday night in Doha, Qatar with qualified countries getting to known their group and opponents during the group stage. Besides the draw, the event saw the release of the Qatar 2022 official songs as well as the FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot. Here's everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot.
The event witnessed La'eeb being unveiled as the FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot. The unveiling happened before the World Cup draw with an animated video telling its story to the millions watching around the world. La'eeb was shown flying in the air as part of the video explaining its story. Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, said that La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience
According to FIFA website, in Arabic word, the name La’eeb means super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like. La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’. He will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La’eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone. La’eeb will be everywhere – welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December.
He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot pic.twitter.com/RrEA6iS6t4
Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea