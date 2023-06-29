What is Inter Kashi? Atletico Madrid to collaborate for 1st national club of Uttar Pradesh

Indian football has seen a major shift in the last few years. The introduction of the Indian Super League has been a major boon as it has helped in boosting the growth of sports on Indian soil. Alongside ISL, the I-League has also contributed to paint a global picture of the international football scene.

3 things you need to know

ISl is currently the premier football league in India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the reigning ISL champion

Roundglass Punjab is the current I-League champion

Inter Kashi joins hands with Atletico de Madrid as Spanish club marks his return to Indian football

Atletico de Madrid is set to make its foray into Indian football again as they joined hands with Inter Kashi, a club based in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The newest entrants in the Indian football scene are preparing for an entry into I-League, as they are expected to submit a formal bid for their participation in the second division of Indian football.

Inter Kashi has also partnered with Inter Escaldes and FC Andorra. Andorra happens to be owned by former FC Barcelona and Manchester United defender Gerard Pique.

This is Atletico de Madrid's third such partnership with an Indian football club as they were tied with ISL outfits between Atletico de Kolkata and Jamshedpur FC.

Collaboration agreement with the @InterKashi project, the First National-Level Football Club from Uttar Pradesh in India, whose headquarters will be in Varanasi.



The Spanish club confirmed the development through an official statement.

"Atlético de Madrid has reached an agreement with the RDB Group of Companies to collaborate in its project to create the first national football club in the State of Uttar Pradesh, which will be based in the capital, Varanasi. The new club, which is called Inter Kashi, has been officially presented this Thursday at the Taj Ganges Hotel in Varanasi.

The new club is managing the final permits to compete from September in the second division of Indian football, the Hero I-League, while it is already drawing up the first team squad."

Carlos Santamarina has been handed the charge as the Spanish manager will be managing the club in his inaugural season. Kolkata-based company RDB group is the owner of Inter Kashi and they are looking to solidify their footprints in Indian football.