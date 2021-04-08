What Is Misma Pasion? Why Are Footballers And Fans Tweeting Misma Pasion?

Social media can be a quite rough platform for elite athletes. One poor performance, one mistake, or even a great display can sometimes provoke a deluge of insults and threats from fans and cruel memes from trolls. Unfortunately, for female athletes, it often takes less than that.

Earlier on Wednesday, Real Madrid Femenino goalkeeper Maria Rodríguez celebrated the men’s team’s triumph over Liverpool on Twitter with a picture of Marco Asensio celebrating his goal. She also added an image of herself, in the other half of the image, in which she was screaming with joy after Las Blancas recorded their first derby win over Atletico Madrid. However, Rodriguez was immediately slammed by a wave of misogynistic abuse which prompted her to swiftly delete the tweet.

Marco Asensio Misma Pasion post creates a domino effect on Twitter

Just a few hours later, Asensio mirrored Rodriguez's tweet after noticing the Madrid women's goalkeeper had taken it down. In doing so, Asensio created a domino effect as he took a stand against the unacceptable comments towards the women's team. He captioned the post "Misma Pasion. Que nada ni nadie te impida decir lo que piensas." which translates to "Same Passion. Let nothing and no one prevent you from saying what you think."

Overnight, several players and clubs have followed suit, posting their men's and women's teams side-by-side with the caption 'Misma Pasion'. Several of Asensio's Real Madrid teammates also took to Twitter and used images highlighting their passion for the club alongside Maria's image. Marcelo, Casemiro, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Jr and even former Real Madrid star, Esteban Granero came to the support of Maria Rodriguez.

Misma Pasion Twitter trend: Football community comes together to battle sexism in sport

The entire managing team of Real Madrid Madrid also expressed full support for Misa Rodríguez and the entire Real Madrid Femenino squad denounces the sexism and misogyny she faced on social media. Even the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur joined the support for their women's team by echoing Asensio's and Real Madrid's sentiments.

What is Misma Pasion? Misma Pasion meaning explained

'Misma Pasion', translated from Spanish to English simply means 'Same Passion'. With the rise of women's football more prominent than ever, the 'Misma Pasion' trend was highlighted to show how sexist and degrading comments have no place within the game. The football community came together to battle sexism on social media.

Image Credits - Marco Asensio Twitter