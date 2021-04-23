What Is New Champions League Format? Ilkay Gundogan Sheds Light On New Problem After ESL

Although most of the top European teams pulled out of the European Super League this week the problem does not seem to have ended. Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has now highlighted a new problem pertaining to the new UEFA Champions League reforms. So, what is the new Champions League format and is it bad?

What is new Champions League format?

As per the UEFA Champions League reforms for 2024, the changes will see each team play 10 group matches rather than six before advancing to a sixteen-team knockout phase. The top eight sides will advance to the last 16 while the bottom 12 sides will be eliminated. Meanwhile, the sides finishing between the ninth and the 24th position will compete in a two-legged playoff.

Teams finishing between ninth and 16th will draw against a side finishing between 17th to 24th. The winners of these ties will complete the last 16 while the losers will drop into the Europa League. However, with some sides still hesitant to pull out of the European Super League, it remains to be seen whether the Champions League format will change further or not.

Ilkay Gundogan Twitter: new UEFA Champions League format explained by Man City star

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has labelled the new Champions League format as the 'lesser of two evils' when compared to the Super League. On Ilkay Gundogan Twitter handle, the midfielder posted, "With all the Super League stuff going on... can we please also speak about the new Champions League format? More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players? The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League..."

With all the Super League stuff going on... can we please also speak about the new Champions League format? More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players?

The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League... — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 22, 2021

Is new champions league format bad? Pep Guardiola had criticised new UEFA Champions League reforms

Pep Guardiola had also criticised the new UEFA Champions League reforms in an earlier interview. While the likes of UEFA and domestic football associations were severely criticising the Super League proposal, Pep hit back at UEFA saying that they are no different as they too look after their own interests.

"UEFA decides his business — they were not thinking about Bayern Munich and unfortunately Lewy was injured in Poland — Andorra and could not play in the quarter-final when he was 10 months fighting and playing every single game. The responsibility is Bayern Munich? No, it is UEFA. But when we talk about that, they don’t listen — like the Premier League here, everyone looks for himself and that is the point." Since Pep is not the only manager to have voiced concerns about the number of matches, it seems that the new Champions League format is bad as it may result in overworking players who may become more prone to injuries.