What Is 'Ronaldo Rule': Man United To Introduce New Method To Limit Players' Salaries

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly introduced a 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule at the club, as per which the salaries of all the players would be limited to £200,000 a week or less. This new rule is believed to have been imposed to prevent a few players to earn significantly more than their teammates.

What is Manchester United's 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have now implemented a 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule at the club to improve the relationship between teammates. The report adds that manager Erik ten Hag and chief executive Richard Arnold together made this decision to introduce a salary cap, with the hope that this would reduce the jealousy among the teammates at the club as players will not have a huge disparity in the wages they earn.

This decision is believed to have been made after Ronaldo, who was earning around a staggering £500,000 a week, mutually decided to part ways with Manchester United in November last year. The player who is likely to be impacted the most by this new rule is David de Gea, who is believed to be earning around £375,000 per week. With the Spaniard's contract set to expire in the summer, it remains to be seen if he would extend his contract considering that the new salary cap rule would be implemented.

When is Ronaldo expected to make Al Nassr debut?

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his debut on January 22 against Ettifaq as he is required to serve the Football Association's (FA) ban for another game. The Portuguese international was given a ban by the FA after he slammed an Everton fan's phone to the ground. Even though this ban was imposed during his time in the Premier League, as per FIFA's regulations, he is still required to serve it in the Saudi Pro League.

The law which reflects the same is Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. "Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at the domestic level," the law reads.