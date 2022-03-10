'What Is VAR Doing?' Pochettino Slams Referee As PSG Suffer Shock Champions League Exit

Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) Champions League journey was derailed By Real Madrid after beating them 3-1 in the Round of 16 second leg clash at Santiago Bernabeu. Despite talking 2-0 lead on aggregate after Kylian Mbappe's goal in the second leg, PSG defense could not defend the lead as Karim Benzema scored a hattrick against them. After losing the second leg tie, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has blasted the referee for the decision to allow Real Madrid's opening goal.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Mauricio Pochettino slams referee over Karim Benzema's opening goal

The incident that Mauricio Pochettino is talking about is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was fouled in the build-up to Real Madrid's first goal during PSG vs Real Madrid ROund of 16 clash. Donnarumma came together with Karim Benzema before giving the ball away, and moments later the Frenchman found the back of the net. Pochettino said the moment changed the game as it allowed Madrid to begin their comeback to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Speaking to Canal+ after the Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, Mauricio Pochettino said, "I think the first goal changes the game. I wonder what the VAR is doing, for me there is a foul on Donnarumma. It's a shame because when you see the action again, it's a foul. Afterwards, the match changed. That goal changed everything. I think it's impossible not to talk about this big mistake. It's hard to accept. I won't forgive it."

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino on teams performance against Real Madrid

After the defeat, the former Tottenham manager was visibly upset with the team's performance and said that soccer is all about emotion. Mauricio Pochettino said, "I don't want to talk about the performance. It's unbelievable to see this in 2022. I don't believe it. I think everything changed in the stadium. The players were upset about the situation, and soccer is about emotions."

He added "Yes, we made some mistakes after that, we have to admit it, but when there is emotion, soccer changes. It's difficult to manage a team after this kind of event. This is the worst thing that could happen to us. It's very difficult to accept this result. The players will be upset. These things happen. It will be difficult to change this state of mind. Yes, I think that in a moment like this, we must remember the good things. We can lose to Real Madrid, which is one of the best clubs in the world, but not in this way."