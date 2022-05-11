What Made Erling Haaland Prefer City Over Madrid, PSG, Bayern? Key Factors Behind Transfer

Manchester City has already made a huge statement ahead of the summer transfer window by acquiring the services of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The most wanted Norwegian striker will be heading to the blue half of Manchester with the Citizens ready to activate his release clause this summer. The transfer is still to be finalised but the Blues have already announced that the 21-year-old Norway international is set to join them on July 1.

The statement from Manchester City read, "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

Erling Haaland Man City connection

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, the transfer release fee Manchester City has paid for Erling Haaland is much lower than the £64m that has been widely touted. Haaland will become one of the top earners at City, in the same bracket as Kevin De Bruyne. As per reports, Erling Haaland was a boyhood supporter thanks to his father Alf Inge, a former City player who has frequently been pictured in City shorts and has attended several games down the years - was one of two major factors in his decision to head to the Etihad Stadium after bringing his Dortmund career to a close.

The other major reason behind Erling Haaland choosing Manchester City was the opportunity to not only work with Pep Guardiola but also play alongside talents like De Bruyne and Phil Foden, which he feels gives him the best chance of fulfilling his desire to win both domestic and European trophies.

Erling Haaland's contract details revealed

According to reports, Erling Haaland is predicted to be one of Manchester City's top earners as it is believed he will earn a staggering £21 million per season. As far as Erling Haaland's net worth is concerned, the Norweigan striker is reportedly believed to be valued at a staggering £9 million ($12m) as of January 2022.

As far as the contract is concerned, the 21-year old is reportedly expected to pen a five-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027. With Haaland's deal to Manchester City confirmed, Pep Guardiola's side will be a force to reckon with, as the only piece they were missing in their star-studded line-up was a striker, and now perhaps, they have got the best of the lot.