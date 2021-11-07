What Prevented Barca's Philippe Coutinho From Getting Onto The Pitch Against Celta Vigo?

Philippe Coutinho has lately made headlines for his poor attitude. The Brazilian midfielder had to warm up the bench during FC Barcelona's La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo on Saturday and while Barca failed to get the job done, it was Coutinho's non-introduction that ended up stunning one and all. So without further ado, let's find out what prevented Philippe Coutinho from getting onto the pitch against Celta Vigo?

Philippe Coutinho controversy

As per reports in Marca Philippe Coutinho was the first player to warm up under interim coach Sergi Barjuan's instructions after young Spanish forward Ansu Fati was injured. However, the Brazilian icon did not make it to the pitch with his poor attitude being the reason for the same.

Philippe Coutinho warmup

Philippe Coutinho, who is the most expensive signing in Barcelona history was involved in a strange incident at Balaidos. It so happened that Sergi Barjuan has urged the former Liverpool footballer to warm up supposedly to replace the injured Ansu Fati. However, Philippe Coutinho showed no intent and cameras captured excessive laziness on his part as a result of which he had to bear the brunt of his actions and eventually did not even get a single minute to on the pitch as Barjuan decided to name someone else as a substitute player. 18-year-old budding defender Alejandro Baldé was named Ansu Fati’s replacement.

Coming back to FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga clash, Fati broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of the contest and the moe team were in a spot of bother heading into the halftime break after Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay netted two more goals for Barca in the 18th and 34th minutes respectively.

Victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion for the 26-time La Liga champions at half-time but, little did they know what was in store for them in the second half. Barcelona failed to rediscover their rhythm after the break and Celta Vigo made them pay for it as a match-saving brace from Iago Aspas and Nolito ensured that the contest ended in a stalemate at 3-3.

FC Barcelona continue to languish at the ninth position in the La Liga 2021/22 points table with just four victories from 12 outings and 17 points to their tally.

