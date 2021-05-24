What Time Is England EUROs Squad Announcement? England EURO 2020 Squad Prediction

England manager Gareth Southgate will make a call on his preferred squad for the upcoming European Championships in the summer. The Three Lions boss will pick his 26-man team as the Premier League season draws to a close, just two weeks prior to the tournament start. Here's a look at what time is England EUROs squad announcement and how to watch England EUROs squad announcement.

The European Championships were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and will kick off on June 11. While most teams have announced their squads for the showpiece tournament, England are yet to do so, with Gareth Southgate keeping his cards close, waiting for the Premier League season to end. The Three Lions have a great depth of talent at their disposal and are one of the favourites for the European Championships, especially after their impressive third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia three years ago.

The England EURO 2020 squad will be confirmed at 1:00 PM BST (5:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with Gareth Southgate, then holding a press conference at St George’s Park. The Three Lions boss will have room to make changes to his 26-man contingent until the final submission date of June 1, while players who go on to pick up an injury can be replaced before the first game of the tournament. The latter detail is the key considering that the Europa League and the Champions League finals are yet to be staged. The announcement will be made via their social media handles and the new England Football website.

England EURO 2020 squad prediction

Gareth Southgate's plans for the completion have been hit severely with a number of crucial injuries to key players in the final few weeks of the season. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Man United skipper Harry Maguire are doubts following their injuries, with the likes of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips also suffering telling blows. Nonetheless, with England having a host of talents under their disposal, replacement are not hard to come by and here's our England EURO 2020 squad prediction:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Conor Coady, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Greenwood

