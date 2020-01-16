What Van De Beek To Real Madrid Means For Luka Modric And Isco's Position At The Club?

Ajax midfielder - Donny Van De Beek - was on the radar of multiple European clubs last summer after he impressed during the Dutch club's sensational run to the UEFA Champions League semis. However, he opted to remain in Holland for another year despite the departures of Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona and Mathijs De Ligt to Juventus. Now, Real Madrid are said to be considering a €55m bid for Donny Van De Beek in the upcoming summer transfer window. What could that mean for the respective futures of Luka Modric and Isco at Real Madrid?

Donny Van De Beek's stats for Ajax in the domestic league this season

Donny van de Beek's Eredivisie Rankings:



5th – pass creating clear goalscoring sequence

7th – expected assists

28th – line breaking pass

37th – tempo changing pass

52nd – crosses

60th – passes into box

63rd – through balls

78th – progressive runs

93rd – dribbles

With Renier and Van De Beek at Madrid, will Isco and Luka Modric depart this summer?

With everything agreed between RM & Ajax for the transfer of Van De Beek next season - Real are working on making space for him in the squad. There's way too many midfielders on the books. The arrivals of Reinier & VDB makes Isco & Modric's stay next season in question.

Real Madrid have re-established themselves as title challengers this season under Zinedine Zidane. They remain in contention to make the UCL knockout stages as well with a mouth-watering tie against Manchester City awaiting them in the Round of 16. A rumoured move for Donny Van De Beek could add some much needed young blood in the Madrid midfield with Luka Modric and Isco looking set for a summer exit from the Bernabeu in the summer. Modric and Isco share a total of 400+ appearances for Real Madrid between themselves, but are reportedly not a part of Zidane’s plans for Real Madrid in the coming years. Modric is rumoured to be edging for a move to the MLS or China while Isco is on the radar of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also plotting a move for Donny Van De Beek?

Multiple reports coming out that Manchester United will be looking to sign Donny Van De Beek in the January window to strengthen the midfield 😱



Multiple reports coming out that Manchester United will be looking to sign Donny Van De Beek in the January window to strengthen the midfield 😱

Would Van De Beek be a good fit for our system? 🤔 🇾🇪 #MUFC

