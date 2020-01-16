The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

What Van De Beek To Real Madrid Means For Luka Modric And Isco's Position At The Club?

Football News

With highly-rated Ajax midfielder Donny Van De Beek reportedly on Real Madrid's radar, could it be the final season for Luka Modric and Isco at the Bernabeu?

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Van De Beek

Ajax midfielder - Donny Van De Beek - was on the radar of multiple European clubs last summer after he impressed during the Dutch club's sensational run to the UEFA Champions League semis. However, he opted to remain in Holland for another year despite the departures of Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona and Mathijs De Ligt to Juventus. Now, Real Madrid are said to be considering a €55m bid for Donny Van De Beek in the upcoming summer transfer window. What could that mean for the respective futures of Luka Modric and Isco at Real Madrid?

Also Read | Jack Wilshere HILARIOUSLY scares West Ham teammate Declan Rice by hiding in a dryer

Donny Van De Beek's stats for Ajax in the domestic league this season

Also Read | Tottenham target Gedson Fernandes who was bought for €250 and 25 footballs

With Renier and Van De Beek at Madrid, will Isco and Luka Modric depart this summer?

Also Read | Barcelona left wondering as Xavi Hernandez rejects January approach

Real Madrid have re-established themselves as title challengers this season under Zinedine Zidane. They remain in contention to make the UCL knockout stages as well with a mouth-watering tie against Manchester City awaiting them in the Round of 16. A rumoured move for Donny Van De Beek could add some much needed young blood in the Madrid midfield with Luka Modric and Isco looking set for a summer exit from the Bernabeu in the summer. Modric and Isco share a total of 400+ appearances for Real Madrid between themselves, but are reportedly not a part of Zidane’s plans for Real Madrid in the coming years. Modric is rumoured to be edging for a move to the MLS or China while Isco is on the radar of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against EVERY Serie A side he's played against

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also plotting a move for Donny Van De Beek?

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp ranks above Sir Alex Ferguson in Neil Warnock's top five managers list

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES