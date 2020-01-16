What Van De Beek To Real Madrid Means For Luka Modric And Isco's Position At The Club?

Ajax midfielder - Donny Van De Beek - was on the radar of multiple European clubs last summer after he impressed during the Dutch club's sensational run to the UEFA Champions League semis. However, he opted to remain in Holland for another year despite the departures of Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona and Mathijs De Ligt to Juventus. Now, Real Madrid are said to be considering a €55m bid for Donny Van De Beek in the upcoming summer transfer window. What could that mean for the respective futures of Luka Modric and Isco at Real Madrid?
Donny van de Beek's Eredivisie Rankings:— UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 8, 2020
5th – pass creating clear goalscoring sequence
7th – expected assists
28th – line breaking pass
37th – tempo changing pass
52nd – crosses
60th – passes into box
63rd – through balls
78th – progressive runs
93rd – dribbles pic.twitter.com/1X5zFgout4
With everything agreed between RM & Ajax for the transfer of Van De Beek next season - Real are working on making space for him in the squad. There's way too many midfielders on the books. The arrivals of Reinier & VDB makes Isco & Modric's stay next season in question. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/maGV05nYt6— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 15, 2020
Real Madrid have re-established themselves as title challengers this season under Zinedine Zidane. They remain in contention to make the UCL knockout stages as well with a mouth-watering tie against Manchester City awaiting them in the Round of 16. A rumoured move for Donny Van De Beek could add some much needed young blood in the Madrid midfield with Luka Modric and Isco looking set for a summer exit from the Bernabeu in the summer. Modric and Isco share a total of 400+ appearances for Real Madrid between themselves, but are reportedly not a part of Zidane’s plans for Real Madrid in the coming years. Modric is rumoured to be edging for a move to the MLS or China while Isco is on the radar of Manchester City and Chelsea.
Multiple reports coming out that Manchester United will be looking to sign Donny Van De Beek in the January window to strengthen the midfield 😱— StretfordPaddock (@StretfordPaddck) January 8, 2020
Would Van De Beek be a good fit for our system? 🤔 🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/T3rW8Zv2R5
