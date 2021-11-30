What Was Cristiano Ronaldo's Rank At Ballon D'Or 2021 Where Messi Scripted History?

Cristiano Ronaldo finished 6th in this year's Ballon d'Or standings as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was awarded a record 7th Ballon d'Or title in Paris on Monday. This means that he now pulls two clear of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Or titles.

For over more than a decade, we have seen Messi and Ronaldo go head to head for Ballon d'Or titles, however, this time, it was not as close as before. The Portuguese superstar finished sixth in the overall ranking, behind a host of other players.

Robert Lewandowski finished very closely behind Messi, with the Polish striker on 580 points as opposed to Messi's 613. In third place was Italian and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who finished with 460 points. In fourth and fifth place respectively were the French duo of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante who finished with 239 and 186 points each. After those five comes Cristiano Ronaldo at sixth with 178 points, just eight behind fifth-placed Kante.

It is not very often that Ronaldo finishes outside the top five of the Ballon d'Or rankings, however, he is now 36 years old so it is understandable that he hasn't produced the numbers and performances like he used to. That being said, it is fair to note that he has been in good form in front of goal since he returned to his former club Manchester United and will be hoping to carry on the form.

Ronaldo has a tough task ahead as he will be expected to guide his club to titles but there is also the added pressure of making sure his country qualifies for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar, as Portugal have to go through the longer route of competing in the playoffs, where a potential clash against Euro 2020 champions Italy awaits.

Ballon d'Or 2021 Top 20

Rank Player Nation/Team Points 1 Lionel Messi Argentina, Barcelona, PSG 613 2 Robert Lewandowski Poland, Bayern Munich 580 3 Jorginho Italy, Chelsea 460 4 Karim Benzema France, Real Madrid 239 5 N'Golo Kante France, Chelsea 186 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal, Juventus, Manchester United 178 7 Mohamed Salah Egpyt, Liverpool 121 8 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium, Manchester City 73 9 Kylian Mbappe France, PSG 58 10 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy, AC Milan, PSG 36 11 Erling Haaland Norway, Borussia Dortmund 33 12 Romelu Lukaku Belgium, Inter Milan, Chelsea 26 13 Giorgio Chiellini Italy, Juventus 26 14 Leonardo Bonucci Italy, Juventus 18 15 Raheem Sterling England, Manchester City 10 16 Neymar Jr. Brazil, PSG 9 17 Luis Suarez Uruguay, Atletico Madrid 8 18 Simon Kjaer Denmark, AC Milan 8 19 Mason Mount England, Chelsea 7 20 Riyad Mahrez Algeria, Manchester City 7

