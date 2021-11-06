When And Against Whom Will Xavi Hernandez Make His Debut As Barcelona Coach?

Ronald Koeman was released from his role as the manager for Barcelona a week ago and since then, there has been a lot of speculation as to who will take over as their new boss. Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez was rumoured to be the favourite for the position; however, that was confirmed by his current club Al Sadd SC on Friday. Al Sadd confirmed the deal on Friday but now the question on everyone's mind is when will Xavi be seen in charge of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona currently face Celta Vigo on Saturday under interim coach Sergi Barjuan. Xavi is expected to take over from Barjuan after the trip to Vigo when club football will be on break for the international fixtures. Barcelona's first fixture after the international break is against their city rivals Espanyol on November 21, Sunday. Xavi will most likely be in charge of the club for that game. His first 'big game' will come on December 9 when Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Al Sadd confirm Xavi Hernandez Barcelona coach

The statement on their official Twitter account read: "The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success."

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano mentioned in his tweet that the release clause stipulated in Xavi's contract is said to be worth around €5 million. The statement also mentioned that Xavi had informed the club about his intention to leave and join Barcelona because of the 'critical' time they are currently going through. They added that they comprehend his decision and will avoid standing in the way of his move back to his former club Barcelona. "Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," read the statement.

Image: @AlsaddSC/Twitter/AP