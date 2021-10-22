When Could Harvey Elliott Return? Liverpool Ace Provides Injury Update For Fans

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott on Friday turned to social media to provide an update on his ankle injury, which he had suffered during a game against Leeds last month. Elliott shared a video of himself walking in a pool at reduced weight as part of his rehabilitation process. Earlier, Elliott had shared a picture of himself where he was seen using an exercise bike. The latest post shows Elliott's recovery process is going well and he may soon return to the field for the Reds.

Harvey Elliott 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Rax07PwF1I — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 20, 2021

Harvey Elliott's injury

The incident had occurred during a game between Liverpool and Leeds on September 12. Leeds defender Pascal Struijk stepped on Elliott's ankle as he tried to challenge him in the 60th minute. Struijk was immediately shown a red card by the referee. Elliott, on the other hand, was provided medical attention on the ground by the team's doctor Jim Moxon, who put his dislocated ankle back in place before rushing him to the hospital.

The injury was so gruesome that it was not shown in replays on TV. Elliott underwent successful surgery following the injury and then began his rehabilitation process shortly afterwards. Struijk was suspended for three games after the incident. However, Elliott has come out in Stuijk's support and has slammed the FA for imposing sanctions on him.

"The 18-year-old suffered a fracture-dislocation of the left joint following a challenge in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Elland Road. Elliott will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team and while he is expected to return to action later this season, no timescale is being placed upon his comeback," Liverpool said in a statement after Elliott's surgery.

The 18-year-old midfielder was in a lot of pain and his teammate Mohamed Salah immediately beckoned Liverpool's medical staff to come onto the field and treat Elliott, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.

As far as the match, where Elliott was injured, is concerned, Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in the Premier League during Liverpool’s match against Leeds United on September 12 at the Elland Road. Fabinho and Sadio Mane also scored a goal each during Liverpool's successful outing against Leeds.

