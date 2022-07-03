'When I Play, Nobody Works In Senegal': Bayern's Sadio Mane Says About Love From Home Fans

Bayern Munich's new star signing Sadio Mane has shed light on the love he receives from his home fans in Senegal when he plays football there. The 30-year-old said in a recent interview that no one would work back home and would instead glue themselves to the television to watch him play.

His interview with his new outfit comes after signing a three-year deal with Bayern following his blockbuster move from Liverpool.

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane comments on love received at home

While speaking in an interview with Bayern Munich's in-house media channel (as quoted by bundesliga.com), Sadio Mane said, "When I play football, back home, nobody goes to work. Everyone's sitting in front of the television." The love of the Senegalese for the 30-year-old comes as no surprise considering what Mane has done to improve the quality of life in his hometown.

The former Liverpool winger, who is regarded as a hero back home, has built a hospital, a school and a mosque in his hometown of Bambali. Moreover, he has also helped in securing a high-speed internet connection as well as new laptops for educational institutions. And that is not it, as Mane has also provided economic help to local families each month, among several other kind gestures.

If Mane was not already a hero in Senegal, his perception even increased further back home when he led the national side to the African Cup of Nations title earlier this year. Following Senegal's win, Dakar came to a standstill as thousands of fans gathered to welcome the players.

'Family were unhappy when I missed school to play football': Mane

In the same interview, Sadio Mane recalled how his family were unhappy when he used to skip school to play football, and how times have changed since he has become a professional footballer. "My family never used to be happy with me because football was more important to me than school," Mane explained. "My hometown is very small. It’s impossible to become a professional footballer there. But I somehow had the feeling I could make it. I followed my dream and my family realised it was pointless to try and stop me from playing."

The 30-year-old went on to add, "It was a decision they would not regret. When I made it as a professional, things completely changed in a positive way. When I play it’s almost a holiday back home. That’ll be especially true here in Munich. When I play for Bayern, nobody in the whole of Senegal will go to work."