When Is The Draw For FIFA's World Cup Playoffs? Who Could Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. Face?

The group stages of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers is done with teams with an automatic entry into the tournament already decided. With a few more places up for grabs at the Qatar tournament, there are still few places for teams to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and for that they will now have to go through play-offs. Germany became the first team to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup after qualifying as the table topper from Group J.

Alongside Germany, Denmark also qualified by topping Group F. Brazil became the first South America team to punch their ticket for Qatar. Defending CHampions France also got an automatic qualification for the tournament Belgium, Spain alongside Croatia and Serbia also gained direct entry for FIFA World Cup 2022. With still a couple of places up for grabs here are the details regarding the World Cup 2022 play-off draw that will be taking place after the World Cup Qualifiers ends on November 16.

When will the FIFA World Cup Playoffs draw take place?

The draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-offs will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021. The draw will take place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and will start at 9:30 PM IST and 4 PM GMT.

How to catch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off draw

According to Goal.com FIFA will be streaming the draw live on its official website and it will also be broadcast on TV.

When will the FIFA World Cup Playoffs matches be played?

The European play-offs for World Cup 2022 will be played at the end of March 2022. The play-off semi-final games will be contested on March 24 and 25, with the finals taking place on March 28 or 29.

How will the World Cup 2022 play-offs work and the number of teams involved?

A total of 12 teams who failed to automatically qualify from the World Cup Qualifiers will play in the World Cup 2022 play-offs. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will also be fighting for their place in the World Cup after losing to Serbia in the final World Cup Qualifiers match though their rivals are yet to be revealed. The 10 World Cup qualification group runners-up are joined by the best two UEFA Nations League group winners who did not finish in the top two of the World Cup qualification stage.

These 12 teams are divided into three four-team paths, with each path consisting of semi-finals and a final. The winners of the three finals advance to the World Cup. The top six qualifying group runners-up will be seeded for the draw while the remaining six teams will be unseeded.