When Is The International Break? England, France Announce Squads Ahead Of Upcoming Games

The coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted the men’s international football calendar in 2020, with Euro 2020, the Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations all postponed. However, in June 2020, FIFA announced a worldwide COVID-19 relief plan which included some changes to the international schedule, with four international breaks between the 2020-21 season. Three of the international breaks have already passed with the fourth and final one to come at the end of March.

The international fixtures that are scheduled to take place later this month will begin from March 22 till April 1. Some UEFA nations will compete in friendlies during this time while other countries play qualifying matches for other tournaments, including for the delayed AFCON in 2022. However, there have been concerns over several high-profile Premier League stars travelling for the international games needing to quarantine upon their return.

The qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup are due to take place in South America, Europe, Asia, North and Central America, while in Africa, the final group matches of the Cup of Nations qualifiers have been arranged. The Premier League's South American players are most likely to be affected as all countries on the continent including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are included on the 'red list'. Portugal, the only European country on the list, has tried to avert a potential quarantine issue by moving its World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on March 24 from Lisbon to the Italian city, Turin. The September international break, which has already passed, saw no fixtures being played outside of Europe.

England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Gareth Southgate rewarded Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins for his excellent debut season in the Premier League by giving him a first England call-up but dropped Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold from the 26-man squad. Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and John Stones also earned recalls to the squad for the international games in March.

France squad for World Cup qualifiers

France squad for World Cup qualifiers

Reigning world champions France also released their squad for the international fixtures in March. Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele earned his first national call-up in over two years along with Tottenham star, Tanguy Ndombele. Man United's Paul Pogba was also included in the squad following his return to fitness. The midfielder scored a vital goal for his club to help them beat AC Milan and progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night.

