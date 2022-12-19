When Was The Last Time A World Cup Winner Emerged After A Penalty Shoot-out?

Lionel Messi’s Argentina claimed a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, December 18. The high-octane match went into a penalty shootout after the game had finished at the score of 3-3, following the intense battle from both sides. While Lionel Messi scored twice, alongside a goal by Angel Di Maria for Argentina, Kylian Mbappe had notched up a hattrick in the prestigious final for the World Cup gold.

As the game went into the penalty shootout after 20 minutes of extra time, Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel scored four goals for the Argentine side. Whereas, only Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani found the back of the net of France in the shootout. With the 2-4 loss in the penalty shootouts, France failed to defend the title, while Argentina won their third overall World Cup title.

How many FIFA World Cup finals were decided on penalty shootouts?

Meanwhile, this was the third time in history that a FIFA World Cup final was decided in a penalty shootout. Interestingly, Italy was involved in both the summit clashes that ended in the shootout. It is pertinent to mention that Italy didn’t play in Qatar as they failed to qualify for the final tournament.

Brazil vs Italy, 1994 FIFA World Cup final

However, the first time the FIFA World Cup final was decided on penalties was in the 1994 edition, after Brazil vs Italy finale ended in a goalless draw. Brazil then won the shootout by 5-3 and went on to pick the prestigious trophy. This was Brazil’s fourth overall World Cup title, and they went on to win their fifth title in 2002.

Italy vs France, 2006 FIFA World Cup final

The second time a World Cup final went into the shootout was in 2006 when Italy faced France in the summit clash. After Italy vs France final concluded in a 1-1 draw, Italy memorably won the title with a 5-3 win against France in the penalties. On the other hand, Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final was only the third time since the inaugural edition of the tournament, that the final was decided on penalties.