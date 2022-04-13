When Will Erik Ten Hag Take Over As Manchester United's New Manager? All You Need To Know

Manchester United's dugout will have a new man in charge next season with Erik ten Hag set to become the next manager of the club. Ten Hag will replace Ralf Rangnick, who was handed the job at the club on an interim basis after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by the Premier League club in November following the team's poor start to the campaign. Ten Hag is in line to become the Red Devils' fifth permanent manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer, all of whom failed to bring the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

As per the report from The Athletic principal agreement has been reached verbally between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag to become the club's next permanent manager. He is expected to join the club on a four-year contract. While Ajax is aware of the situation the club still needs to reach a deal with United. The Red Devils will also need to finalize details and documentation with the decision regarding the coaching staff to be taken in due course.

The report further states that there will be no written agreement or announcement until after Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on April 17. Manchester United has decided to be respectful to both Ajax and Ten Hag as they have a cup final to play and are still seeking to be champions of the Eredivisie.

Erik Ten Hag stint with Ajax

Ten Hag has been the head coach of Ajax since December 2017. He joined the Dutch club from Bayern Munich’s second team, where he worked alongside Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager. The 52-year-old guided Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, where they dramatically lost to Pochettino’s Tottenham. Ajax won the Eredivisie title in 2019 and 2021 and are currently top of the table by four points.

According to ESPN Mauricio Pochettino, was initially Manchester United's favoured candidate to replace Solskjaer. The club were even aware of Pochettino being ready to make a move to Old Trafford. However PSG's Champions League exit at the round-of-16 stage against Real Madrid, having led 2-0 in the tie, did not help his cause with the United job.

The report further states that the compensation package was another issue for Manchester United. PSG was holding out for a £15 million compensation package, however United were able to appoint Ten Hag only if they pay a £1.7m compensation figure to Ajax.