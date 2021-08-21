When Will Lionel Messi Make His PSG Debut? Coach Mauricio Pochettino Answers Big Question

As the French football league, Ligue 1, is happening in full flow, fans worldwide are keen to watch Lionel Messi in action with his new club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Lionel Messi made one of the biggest transfer moves in the sport's history when he signed a two-year deal, with an option to extend by another, for Paris Saint-Germain on August 11. Before that, he was on holiday with his family after winning the Copa America with Argentina about a month ago. Now the Lionel Messi's contract signing procedure is done and dusted; fans wonder when Lionel Messi will make his PSG debut? Recently, PSG's coach Mauricio Pochettino dropped a hint that the Argentinian stalwart might make his debut for his new club in the PSG vs Reims game.

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

As per ESPN Argentina, Lionel Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, stated PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The legendary forward is now fast approaching to make his debut in PSG's colours at Stade Auguste-Delaune II on August 30- PSG vs Reims game.

"It's been a very good week for Leo," said Pochettino after his side's 4-2 win over Brest on Friday.

"Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims]."

Pochettino also confirmed that the club would not stand in Messi's way if he would link up with the Argentina national team ahead of their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month. "I have not yet spoken with the selectors. But they know that I am pro-selection and that we are to help not only Argentina but all those nations which involve our players," added Pochettino.

Di Maria shines in PSG's 4-2 win vs Brest

Paris Saint-Germain survived a scare without Neymar and Lionel Messi before beating Brest 4-2 and extending its winning start in the French league to three games. Substitute Angel Di Maria on Friday sealed the victory on a counterattack in injury time just when it looked like Brest might score an equaliser to claim a point against the star-studded visitors.

Though Neymar and Messi weren't ready for the game, PSG still had the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi, and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in its starting lineup. Ander Herrera opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Brest's defence could only half-clear Mbapp's cross. Herrera returned the ball from the edge of the penalty area with a volley that flew off the left post. Mbappé capitalised on some poorer defending to head the visitors' second goal in the 36th. But Franck Honorat pulled one back for Brest in the 42nd after Romain Faivre found him in space with his heel, and the home team pushed for an equalizer in the second half. Brest forward Irvin Cardona should have scored shortly before Idrissa Gueye got the visitors' third goal with a long-range effort inside the left post in the 72nd. Steve Mouni set up a frenetic finale with Brest's second goal in the 85th. Di Maria quashed the home fans' hopes of a surprise result with his late goal.

PSG has now conceded five in three games for the first time since 2004.

(With Inputs: AP)

Image Credits: AP/@PSG_English/Twitter