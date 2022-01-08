When Will Paul Pogba Return To Manchester United Training? Ralf Rangnick Gives Big Update

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has provided a big update regarding the star footballer Paul Pogba, who has been out of action because of his hamstring injury that he suffered around two months ago. Rangnick has revealed when Pogba is likely to join the United’s first-team training, having played only 13 appearances for the team in the current season before his injury. The 28-year-old French footballer suffered a groin injury while on international duty for France in November and recently returned to the UK, after spending time in the warm conditions in Dubai for his rehabilitation.

When will Paul Pogba return to training with Manchester United?

Meanwhile, United are due to face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on January 11 at the Old Trafford. Rangnick spoke to the media ahead of their clash against Villa, where he revealed that he was in touch with Pogba over the phone during his time in Dubai and they have been in regular contact ever since the United no. 6 returned to the country prior to Christmas. As per a report by the official website of Manchester United, the interim manager Rangnick said, As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again.” At the same time, he also revealed that he met with the player that morning in the locker room, and hoped he will be back as soon as possible.

By the time Paul makes his comeback to the team, it would be three months since he played his last match, and citing the same Rangnick asked everyone to be patient and not set an exact return date. “Right now, he’s not been part of the training group and, even if he was back whenever, two, three or four weeks, it will take some time. It’s one thing to be training fit but, on the other hand, he needs to be fit for the match and competition in either the Premier League or the Champions League and this will still take some time,” Rangnick added.

Pogba played his last EPL 2021-22 match, during the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

Pogba played his last match for the United in the Premier League 2021-22 against Liverpool on October 24, a match that ended with United’s 0-5 loss. He played his last game of the current season, during the Manchester United vs Atlanta BC, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match on November 2, before joining the French national team. The midfielder has played a total of 13 matches in the season across competitions and has contributed with seven assists.

(Image: AP)