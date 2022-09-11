When Will Premier League's Postponed Matches Be Played Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Demise?

The sporting activities in England came to a standstill following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Premier League decided to pay respect by postponing the weekend matches. The decision to postpone the weekend's Premier League games was taken after a meeting on Friday in order to honour the Queen's contribution to the nation.

A statement from the Premier League read: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game. Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

While the upcoming matches have also come under serious doubt due to the upcoming funeral of the late UK queen, the big question is when will the postponed fixtures take place.

Premier League fixtures that were postponed

September 10

Fulham vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Southampton vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Tottenham

September 11

Arsenal vs Everton

West Ham vs Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

When will the Premier League rearrange the postponed matches?

The football calendar for the 2022 season is congested, thanks to the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The football World Cup has left a window for rearranging matches few and far between. According to the Independent, the FA, Premier League and EFL are likely to remain in consultation with the UK Government over the scheduling for the weekend matches of September 17 and 18.

However, a packed calendar means the postponed Premier League fixtures might not be fulfilled until January. There are chances that the upcoming Premier League fixtures could also get postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 and there is no statement from Premier League whether the upcoming fixtures will be played preceding the Queen's funeral. If the upcoming EPL matches are postponed as well, then the Premier League would not return to action until the first weekend of October due to this month’s international break.

Besides the postponement of Premier League fixtures, Premier League teams who are due to compete in UEFA competitions next week will also have to wait for the fate of their European fixtures. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will be hosting matches in the Champions League, while Arsenal's Europa League match is due to take place at the Emirates.