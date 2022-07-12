When Will The Nominees For Ballon D'Or Awards Be Announced? France Football Reveal Date

The 2022 Ballon d'Or award nominees will be announced on August 12th, France Football said on Tuesday. According to a tweet from the Ballon d'Or official account, the nominees for the Kopa Trophy and Yachine Trophy will also be revealed on the same day. The prize presentation will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on October 17. The award ceremony will take place much sooner than usual considering that Qatar will host the World Cup in November.

One month to go, save the date!



📅 Friday, 12nd August

💬 nominees announcement#ballondor with @purnell_watches pic.twitter.com/sPn5ogfLux — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) July 12, 2022

The men's Ballon d'Or trophy is currently held by Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who won it for the record seventh time in 2021. The female Ballon d'Or trophy is held by Spanish star Alexia Putellas. Pedro González López of Spain received the Kopa Trophy, which is given to the top young footballer of the year. Gianluigi Donnarumma, an Italian goalkeeper, won the Yachine Trophy in 2021 for his outstanding goalkeeping abilities. Messi and Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 editions of the Ballon d'Or. Luka Modric is the only player to have won the award apart from Messi and Ronaldo since 2008.

The Ballon d'Or was embroiled in controversy last year after Messi beat Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win the trophy in the men's category. Many people felt that Lewandowski deserved the award more than Messi, citing the former's incredible performance in the 2020-21 season. Amongst those who felt Messi shouldn't have won Ballon d'Or 2021 is the former Barcelona star's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi himself acknowledged in his acceptance speech that Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d'Or 2021.

Ballon d'Or 2022 frontrunners

As far as the upcoming edition of the Ballon d'Or is concerned, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is the frontrunner alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and his teammate Sadio Mane. While Benzema helped Madrid win their record 14th Champions League title this year, Salah helped Liverpool finish second on the Premier League table with his 31 goals in 51 matches. Salah also helped Liverpool reach the Champions Trophy final, where they lost to Real Madrid. Mane, on the other hand, led Senegal to victory in this year's African Cup of Nations and also secured a World Cup spot for his country.

Image: AP