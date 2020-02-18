Where Can You Watch UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 In India

Champions League is finally back. The long wait to watch the giants of Europe go head-to-head against each other is over. The European competition is done with its group stage round. It is now in its elimination stage. The first Round of 16 clash will be played on February 18, 2020. The result of the games will be decided on a two-game basis (home and away). The team winning with a better aggregate score will enter the quarter-finals of the competition.
💥 #UCL back with a BANG! 💥— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 18, 2020
🤔 Which 2 teams would you back to win their ties? @GazpromFootball
Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban
Sony ESPN networks and Sony LIV are the official broadcasters of the Champions League in India.
Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two
Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Date and Timing: February 19, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match: Dortmund vs PSG
Date and Timing: February 19, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Westfalenstadion
Match: Atalanta vs Valencia
Date and Timing: February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: San Siro Stadium
Match: Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
Date and Timing: February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP
Match: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Date and Timing: February 26, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Match: Napoli vs Barcelona
Date and Timing: February 26, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Stadio San Paolo
Match: Lyon vs Juventus
Date and Timing: February 27, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Match: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Date and Timing: February 27, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years
Road to Istanbul 🇹🇷— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 18, 2020
Introducing the official 2019/20 #UCLfinal match ball by @adidasfootball! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iUbpHFr0Xq