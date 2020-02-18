Where Can You Watch UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 In India

Champions League is finally back. The long wait to watch the giants of Europe go head-to-head against each other is over. The European competition is done with its group stage round. It is now in its elimination stage. The first Round of 16 clash will be played on February 18, 2020. The result of the games will be decided on a two-game basis (home and away). The team winning with a better aggregate score will enter the quarter-finals of the competition.

UCL India schedule: Where can you watch the Champions League in India?

Sony ESPN networks and Sony LIV are the official broadcasters of the Champions League in India.

Champions League Indian channel: First-leg fixtures and timings (IST)

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Date and Timing: February 19, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Match: Dortmund vs PSG

Date and Timing: February 19, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Westfalenstadion

Match: Atalanta vs Valencia

Date and Timing: February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: San Siro Stadium

Match: Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Date and Timing: February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Match: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Date and Timing: February 26, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Match: Napoli vs Barcelona

Date and Timing: February 26, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Stadio San Paolo

Match: Lyon vs Juventus

Date and Timing: February 27, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Match: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Date and Timing: February 27, 2020, 1:30 AM

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

