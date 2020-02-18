The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Where Can You Watch UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 In India

Football News

UEFA Champions League football is finally back. The long wait to watch the biggest giants of Europe go head-to-head against each other is over.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Champions League

Champions League is finally back. The long wait to watch the giants of Europe go head-to-head against each other is over. The European competition is done with its group stage round. It is now in its elimination stage. The first Round of 16 clash will be played on February 18, 2020. The result of the games will be decided on a two-game basis (home and away). The team winning with a better aggregate score will enter the quarter-finals of the competition. 

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

UCL India schedule: Where can you watch the Champions League in India?

Sony ESPN networks and Sony LIV are the official broadcasters of the Champions League in India.

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

Champions League Indian channel: First-leg fixtures and timings (IST)

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Date and Timing: February 19, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Match: Dortmund vs PSG
Date and Timing: February 19, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Westfalenstadion

Match: Atalanta vs Valencia
Date and Timing: February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: San Siro Stadium

Match: Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
Date and Timing: February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

Match: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Date and Timing: February 26, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Match: Napoli vs Barcelona
Date and Timing: February 26, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Stadio San Paolo

Match: Lyon vs Juventus
Date and Timing: February 27, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Match: Real Madrid vs Manchester City 
Date and Timing: February 27, 2020, 1:30 AM
Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST