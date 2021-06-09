Where Is Eder Now? Portugal's Hero Who Scored The Winner In Euro 2016 Final Vs France

Prior to Euro 2016, Ederzito Lopes (Eder) was arguably the least popular member of Portugal's squad. However, at the end of the tournament, the striker was hailed as a 'hero' in his country as he scored the winning goal against France at the Euro 2016 final. With Euro 2020 just around the corner, netizens have now been curious to know about Eder's current whereabouts, nearly five years since he stole the limelight on the grand European stage.

Where is Eder now? Where does the Euro 2016 winner play his club football?

Following his winning goal in the Euro 2016 final, Eder wrote his name in Portuguese football history. However, almost five years after his heroics with the national team, Eden wasn't called up for this summer's Euro 2020.

Eder currently plies his trade at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow and held the team to the Russian Cup this year. The 33-year-old forward managed just two goals and one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions for Lokomotiv Moscow. He joined the Russian club in 2018 and previously played at French club Lille for two seasons.

Eder Portugal career before Euro 2016

Eder's record with the Portugal national team was thoroughly disappointing for a centre-forward, with just three goals in 28 games before Euro 2016. In fact, all of his goals for the national team came in friendlies. Currently, he has five goals in 35 appearances for the reigning European champions.

Swansea City, who were in the Premier League during the 2015-16 season, bought Eder from Braga for £5 million. However, he wasn't given much of an opportunity to prove himself, only starting twice in the lineup, totalling a meagre 269 minutes of Premier League football and failing to find the net once.

Portugal vs France Euro 2016 highlights: Eder goal vs France Euro 2016

In the Euro 2016 final, Eder was brought on in the 79th minute, replacing Renato Sanches, when the game was still goalless. With talisman Cristiano Ronaldo going off injured in the first half, Portugal were in dire need of someone else to produce a moment of magic against a well-organized France side.

The game went on into extra time before substitute Eder broke the deadlock in the 103rd minute at the Stade de France. His long-range effort skid off the turf and sneaked in beneath the arms of France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to give Portugal the lead in the Euro 2016 final.

Portugal eventually went on to claim their first major tournament title with the 1-0 win and also became the tenth nation to win the UEFA European Championship, 12 years after losing their first final at home in 2004.

Image Credits - Eder Lopes Instagram