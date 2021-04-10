Where To Watch A-League Live? A-League Fixtures, Live Stream, Latest Standings

The A-League is back with another set of exciting fixtures this weekend. Six A-League fixtures remain for matchday 16 of 23 with three scheduled for Saturday, and one each for Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's a look at where to watch A-League live in India, the A-League fixtures for matchday 16, and an update on the A-League standings.

Where to watch A-League live: A-League live stream

Unfortunately for Indian fans, there will be no live broadcast of the A-League games. However, the A-League live stream will be available on the My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates from the A-League games can be found on the Twitter handles of all teams.

A-League fixtures

1) Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Location: Newcastle International Sports Centre

Kickoff time: Saturday, April 10 at 10:35 AM IST

2) Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC

Location: Leichhardt Oval

Kickoff time: Saturday, April 10 at 12:35 PM IST

3) Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Location: Hindmarsh Stadium

Kickoff time: Saturday, April 10 at 2:40 PM IST

4) Wellington Phoenix vs Western United

Location: Wollongong Showground

Kickoff time: Sunday, April 11 at 2:35 PM IST

5) Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

Location: Newcastle International Sports Centre

Kickoff time: Tuesday, April 13 at 2:35 PM IST

6) Adelaide United vs Macarthur

Location: Hindmarsh Stadium

Kickoff time: Wednesday, April 14 at 3:05 PM IST

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC live

The biggest fixture of matchday 16 by far is between reigning champions Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC as both teams are still in contention for fighting for the A-League title this season. Graham Arnold's men are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings with 25 points, five points off current leaders Central Coast Mariners with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Erick Mombaerts' men are currently in second place in the A-League standings with 27 points, three points off the current leaders with two games in hand.

Although this fixture is important for both sides, it is a must-win for Sydney FC. A win for Sydney FC could see them leapfrog into second and crucially ahead of Melbourne City FC but having played a game more. However, if Sydney FC were to lose this fixture, they could see themselves drop down a place depending upon how the other results of the week pan out. Meanwhile, a win for Melbourne City FC will see them take the lead in the A-League standings on goal difference with a game in hand.