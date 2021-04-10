Where To Watch A-League Live? A-League Fixtures, Live Stream, Latest Standings

Quick links:
The A-League is back with another set of exciting fixtures this weekend. Six A-League fixtures remain for matchday 16 of 23 with three scheduled for Saturday, and one each for Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's a look at where to watch A-League live in India, the A-League fixtures for matchday 16, and an update on the A-League standings.
Unfortunately for Indian fans, there will be no live broadcast of the A-League games. However, the A-League live stream will be available on the My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates from the A-League games can be found on the Twitter handles of all teams.
1) Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory
Location: Newcastle International Sports Centre
Kickoff time: Saturday, April 10 at 10:35 AM IST
2) Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC
Location: Leichhardt Oval
Kickoff time: Saturday, April 10 at 12:35 PM IST
3) Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Location: Hindmarsh Stadium
Kickoff time: Saturday, April 10 at 2:40 PM IST
4) Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
Location: Wollongong Showground
Kickoff time: Sunday, April 11 at 2:35 PM IST
5) Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
Location: Newcastle International Sports Centre
Kickoff time: Tuesday, April 13 at 2:35 PM IST
6) Adelaide United vs Macarthur
Location: Hindmarsh Stadium
Kickoff time: Wednesday, April 14 at 3:05 PM IST
The biggest fixture of matchday 16 by far is between reigning champions Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC as both teams are still in contention for fighting for the A-League title this season. Graham Arnold's men are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings with 25 points, five points off current leaders Central Coast Mariners with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Erick Mombaerts' men are currently in second place in the A-League standings with 27 points, three points off the current leaders with two games in hand.
Although this fixture is important for both sides, it is a must-win for Sydney FC. A win for Sydney FC could see them leapfrog into second and crucially ahead of Melbourne City FC but having played a game more. However, if Sydney FC were to lose this fixture, they could see themselves drop down a place depending upon how the other results of the week pan out. Meanwhile, a win for Melbourne City FC will see them take the lead in the A-League standings on goal difference with a game in hand.