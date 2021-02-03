Where To Watch Central Coast Mariners Vs Melbourne City FC Live? A-League Live Stream Info

Central Coast Mariners will square off against Melbourne City FC in the A-League to make amends for the previous defeat against Wellington Phoenix. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Here are the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League fixtures in India. But the A-League live stream will be provided on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC live:

Venue: Central Coast Stadium

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Time: 1.35 pm IST

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC prediction and preview

Picture perfect ahead of #Simmo200. #CCMvMCY

📺 Mariners TV | 5pm

🏟️ Gates open | 6pm

🎁 #Simmo200 | 6:20pm

⚽️ Kick off | 7:05pm pic.twitter.com/NVRSZMydDn — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) February 3, 2021

Central Coast Mariners suffered a major setback in their A-League campaign following the defeat against Wellington Phoenix. Ulises Davila and Jaushua Sotirio netted once each for Phoenix, with Alou Kuol pulling just one goal back. On the other hand, Melbourne City FC were humiliated by Perth Glory with Jamie Maclaren scoring the only goal for his side.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC team news

Central Coast Mariners will miss out on Jordan Smylie due to a knee injury, while Joshua Nisbet will be unavailable for the clash against Melbourne City FC due to an ankle injury. But Lewis Miller, Stefan Jankovic and Louis Khoury have been called up to fill in the boots of the injured players.

On the other hand, Andrew Nabbout remains the only absentee for Melbourne City FC. He misses out due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Nuno Reis has completed his stipulated quarantine period while Rostyn Griffiths has recovered completely from his injury and the two have been included in the squad.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC team news: Probable XIs

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Daniel Bouman, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Alou Kuol

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Connor Metcalfe, Taras Gomulka, Adrian Luna, Craig Noone, Naoki Tsubaki, Jamie Maclaren

A-league points table update

Central Coast Mariners occupy the second spot in the A-League with three victories and two defeats since the start of the competition. Mariners have racked up nine points in all, same as league leaders Brisbane Roar. Meanwhile, Melbourne City FC occupy the eighth spot in the A-League points table with two victories and an equal number of defeats. They have six points to their credit.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC prediction

Central Coast Mariners are positioned better in the competition as yet and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Mariners website