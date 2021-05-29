Where To Watch Champions League Final On TV In USA? Man City Vs Chelsea Channel, Stream

Manchester City and Chelsea will battle it out for the ultimate prize in Europan club football as they play in the Champions League final on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30 and will be played at the Estadio do Dragao. Here's a look at where to watch Champions League final on TV in USA, the Man City vs Chelsea UCL final channel USA, and the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream USA details.

How to watch Champions League final in USA? Where to watch Champions League final on TV in USA?

Fans wondering how to watch Champions League final in USA can tune into the CBS Sports Network. The Man City vs Chelsea UCL final USA coverage begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday with Champions League Today Pregame Show, hosted by Kate Abdo with analysts Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. For the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream USA, one can tune into Paramount+. fuboTV is also a streaming option for the final, while the game will also be available in Spanish commentary on TUDN and Galavision.

For fans wondering where to watch UCL final in Canada, the game is available exclusively on DAZN in Canada. DAZN offers new customers a free 30-day trial period or one can subscribe to the streaming service with a monthly subscription of $20 CAD or an annual subscription of $150 CAD. The Man City vs Chelsea UCL final channel USA start time is expected to be the same in Canada as well.

Man. City & Chelsea go head-to-head for the ultimate prize in club football 🏆🤩



Who will triumph in Porto? 🤔#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CIMZnFlQ3J — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction and Champions League final preview

Chelsea will look for a repeat of their 2012 heroics when they face off against Manchester City in the Champions League final. The Blues qualified for the grand stage with a semi-final win over Real Madrid, with Thomas Tuchel's side serving as one of the dark horses in the competition. Chelsea have been to the UCL final twice previously, losing out to Man United on penalties in 2008, before claiming a historic win over Bayern Munich in 2012.

As for Manchester City, this will be their first major European competition final. Pep Guardiola's side have been one of the favourites since the start of the tournament, and have lived up to the tag, beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain to reach the finale. Guardiola will hope to clinch the title and see Man City win the treble, having already lifted the Carabao Cup and the Premier League this season. The Premier League champions however have lost their last two meetings against Chelsea, with the one ending their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple. Nonetheless, Man City will be favourites and are likely to clinch a win on Saturday night.

