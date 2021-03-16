Where To Watch Champions League Round Of 16 Second Leg Live In India? UCL Schedule

Midweek Champions League action returns with some of the biggest teams in Europe set to play their heart out to seal a berth in the final eight of the competition. Real Madrid, with a goal's advantage, will host Atalanta at home, while Manchester City look to extend their 2-0 goal lead over Borussia Monchengladbach at Puskas Arena.

Where to watch Champions League live? Champions League live stream India details

The Champions League live broadcast will be provided on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The Champions League live stream will be available on the Disney+Hotstar VIP App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the respective teams. Here are the detailed fixtures:

(All timings in IST)

Real Madrid vs Atalanta - Tuesday, March 16 (Wednesday IST) - 1.30 am

Man City vs Monchengladbach - Tuesday, March 16 (Wednesday IST) - 1.30 am

Bayern Munich vs Lazio - Wednesday, March 17 (Thursday IST) - 1.30 am

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid - Wednesday, March 17 (Thursday IST) - 1.30 am

UCL Live: Real Madrid vs Atalanta preview

Real Madrid arrive into the game following a close-edged victory over Atalanta in the first leg. Ferland Mendy scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute against 10-man Atalanta to win the away leg. Notably, the club has some injury concerns ahead of the home clash with Eden Hazard again injured following the game against Elche. Besides, the likes of Daniel Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Casemiro and Mariano Diaz are among the major absentees from the squad.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will look to turn the tie around, more so for the fact that they conceded a goal at home. Remo Freuler was sent off in the first leg after his brutal challenge on Mendy and thus remains suspended for the fixture on Tuesday. Hans Hateboer also sits out due to a foot injury.

UCL Live: Man City vs Monchengladbach preview

Manchester City put in a convincing performance in the first leg to round up an impeccable win over Monchengladbach. Bernardo Silva put his side in the front in the 29th minute as he headed home a perfectly timed cross from Joao Cancelo. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead in the second half following an epic counter initiated by Raheem Sterling.

The two teams are on an equal footing with the injuries in the squad with just one player missing out for either side. Nathan Ake sits out for Pep Guardiola following a muscle injury, while Julio Villalba remains the key absentee for Marco Rose for the clash on Tuesday.

Image courtesy: Man City Instagram