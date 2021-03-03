Where To Watch Copa Del Rey Live In India? Barcelona Vs Sevilla Live Stream Details

Spanish giants Barcelona suffered a major setback in their Copa del Rey campaign when Sevilla struck twice in the first leg of the semi-final. Ronald Koeman's men will be looking to turn around the tie when they host Sevilla for the second leg on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 (Thursday IST). Here are the details on where to watch Copa del Rey live in India.

Also Read | Barcagate: Club legends Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique revealed as key targets of I3 Ventures

Where to watch Copa del Rey live in India?

There will be no official Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream and telecast in India. But the Copa del Rey semi-final live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream details:

Venue: Camp Nou

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 (Thursday IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Copa del Rey semi-final live stream and preview

Sevilla arrive at Camp Nou with a two-goal lead, following their spectacular performance in the first leg. Jules Kounde and former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic struck a goal each to bag a decent lead for Julen Lopetegui at home. Sevilla will be keen on defending their lead at Barcelona's fortress. The two teams came up against each other in LaLiga on Saturday with Barcelona bagging the utmost advantage. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi struck once each to win the tie.

Also Read | Ronaldo retirement: Who will end up with more goals? Messi and Serie A icon lead charts

Barcelona vs Sevilla team news

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is yet to mark his recovery from a meniscus injury, while midfielder Miralem Pjanic sits out due to an ankle injury. Philippe Coutinho is again on the sidelines, alongside Ronald Araujo. Sergi Roberto is still unavailable for Ronald Koeman courtesy of his thigh injury.

Julen Lopetegui has fewer injury concerns than their opponents of the night. The former Real Madrid manager will have to cope with the absence of Lucas Ocampos, who misses out due to a knee injury. Besides, Marcos Acuna will mark his return from a hamstring injury only later this month.

Also Read | Lionel Messi surprises Elche goalkeeper by asking for his jersey after impressive win

Barcelona vs Sevilla probable XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele.

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso.

Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction

Barcelona are the favourites to win the clash 2-1, but Sevilla will qualify for the finals on aggregate lead.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes matches Lionel Messi's goal involvements since making Man United debut

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Barcelona website