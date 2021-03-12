An exciting, five-month-long season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will come to a close on Saturday, March 13, when Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns in the Hero ISL 2020-21 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The ISL final is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan preview and live stream details for the ISL final.

ISL final 2021: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview

Mumbai City FC won the ISL Shield in the most dramatic fashion on the final day of the league campaign. The Islanders finished the season at the top of the table with 40 points, level with ATK Mohun Bagan, but with a superior goal difference. Following their second ISL Shield triumph, Mumbai City FC locked horns with FC Goa over a two-legged semi-final tie.

Sergio Lobera's men were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw in the first leg before the second leg ended in a goalless affair. However, after 18 penalties, Mumbai City FC won the shootout 6-5 to progress to their maiden ISL final.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have made it to the ISL final less than a year since the club was formed. Antonio Habas' men finished second in the league standings but put in spirited displays over their two legs in the semi-final against NorthEast United. The first leg ended 1-1 but the Mariners progressed to the final with a 2-1 win in the second game as the tie finished 3-2 on aggregate.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan H2H record

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC played each other twice this season. Mumbai City won both matches, 1-0 and 2-0. Their second win over ATK Mohun Bagan saw them clinch the ISL Shield. ATK are yet to score a goal against Mumbai City FC and will be relying on ISL top scorer Roy Krishna when they square off against the Islanders this weekend.

Where to watch ISL final live? Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream details

The ISL final between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 13 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and their respective HD TV channels. The ISL final live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

