Where To Watch Juventus Vs Parma Live? Juventus Vs Parma Prediction, Team News

Juventus welcome Parma Calcio 1913 on matchday 32 of their ongoing Serie A campaign on Wednesday. The Italian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on April 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Thursday, April 22) according to IST. We have a look at Where to watch Juventus vs Parma live, playing 11, alongside other details of this Serie A encounter.

Juventus vs Parma Calcio Match Preview

Juventus suffered a major dent in the Serie A title hopes as Andre Pirlo's men suffered a narrow 1-0 to Atalanta in their latest competitive outing. The Turn outfit is currently slotted fourth in Serie A standings with 18 wins, eight draws, and five losses to against name so far. With 62 points from 31 games, the hosts trail league leaders Inter Milan by 13 points. With less than seven league matches left, Juventus will be looking to cement a top-four slot for themselves However, they will also be wary of any potential slipup as 5th placed Napoli are breathing down their necks.

Parma Calcio on the other hand have been amongst the worst performing teams in the ongoing Serie A this season with the visitors recording only 3 wins from 31 games while playing out 11 draws and suffering from 17 losses this season. With 20 points against their name, Roberto D'Aversa's men will head into the game following a string of poor performances which sees them ride on a four-game winless run. The visitors will be aiming to give Andre Pirlo's Juventus some tough competition and look to play their best football while aiming to grab some points at the end of this clash.

Juventus vs Parma Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma Calcio 1913- Luigi Sepe, Giuseppe Pezzella, Andrea Conti, Mattia Bani, Yordan Osorio, Hernani, Jasmin Kurtic, Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Graziano Pelle, Dennis Man, Gervinho

Where to watch Juventus vs Parma live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Milan vs Sassuolo game live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. The Juventus vs Parma live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. with the Juventus vs Parma time scheduled for 12:15 AM IST (April 22). Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Juventus vs Parma Prediction

Juventus start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to walk away with three points by registering a comprehensive win against Parma on Wednesday.

Prediction- Juventus 2-0 Parma