Where To Watch Puebla Vs Monterrey Live? PUE Vs MONT Team News, Liga MX Preview

Puebla (PUE) and Monterrey (MONT) will clash in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. The PUE vs MONT live streaming is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 2 at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, February 3 at 8:30 AM IST). Here is our Puebla vs Monterrey prediction, information on how to watch Puebla vs Monterrey live in India and where to catch Puebla vs Monterrey live scores.

Liga MX table: Puebla vs Monterrey preview

Monterrey are currently at the seventh spot of the Liga MX standings with six points. Jesús Gallardo and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Puebla, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 1-1 (one draw).

Where to watch Puebla vs Monterrey live stream: Puebla vs Monterrey prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our PUE vs MONT prediction is that the Monterrey will come out on top in this contest.

Puebla vs Monterrey live stream: Puebla vs Monterrey team news

Puebla will enter the Estadio Cuauhtémoc with almost the same line-up as they have not reported any injuries until now. Monterrey, on the other hand, will miss Avilés Hurtado and Vincent Janssen, who are out due to injury.

Where to watch Puebla vs Monterrey live stream: How to watch Puebla vs Monterrey live

The Puebla vs Monterrey match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Puebla vs Monterrey live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Mexico date and time: Tuesday, February 2 at 9:00 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, February 3 at 8:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico

Liga MX table: Puebla vs Monterrey squad

Puebla vs Monterrey team news: Puebla squad

Antony Silva, Jesus Rodriguez, George Corra, Juan Segovia, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Araujo, Maximiliano Perg, Lucas, Jesús Paganoni, Ivo Vázquez, Alan Acosta, Diego de Buen, Javier Salas, Clifford Aboagye, Gustavo Ferrareis, Israel Reyes, Daniel Aguilar, Salvador Reyes, Guillermo Martínez Ayala, Daniel Segura, Christian Tabó, Daniel Álvarez, Santiago Ormeño, Eduardo Herrera, Amaury Escoto, Omar Fernández

Puebla vs Monterrey team news: Monterrey squad

Hugo González, Luis Cárdenas, Édson Reséndez, Adrián Mora, César Montes, Nicolás Sánchez, Edson Gutiérrez, Miguel Layún, Sebastián Vegas, Daniel Parra, Stefan Medina, Matías Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Celso Ortiz, Jesús Gallardo, Avilés Hurtado, Arturo González, Jonathan González, Carlos Rodríguez, Eric Cantú, Rogelio Funes Mori, Dorlan Pabón, Vincent Janssen, Aké Loba, José Alvarado, Ali Avila

