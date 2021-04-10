Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live In India? El Clasico Live Stream India

Real Madrid will face off against eternal rivals Barcelona in what could be a season-defining El Clasico in the 2020/21 LaLiga campaign at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday, April 10. El Clasico is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST). However, several football fans in India have asked, 'Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in India?' as the game will not be televised in India.

LaLiga matchday 30: Real Madrid vs Barcelona preview

Both teams enter this fixture in impressive form. Real Madrid will be feeling particularly confident due to their excellent performance against Liverpool in the Champions League. Los Blancos earned a crucial 3-1 win against the Premier League side in their first leg of the UCL quarter-final. Zinedine Zidane's men are in third place on the LaLiga table, just three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, Barcelona have racked up six league victories in a row. Ronald Koeman's men are now in second place on the league table, just a solitary point behind Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in their previous league game, with Ousmane Dembele scoring in the 90th minute to keep Blaugrana in the hunt for the title.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona H2H record and recent meetings

There have been 181 LaLiga matches between these two teams throughout history, and Madrid hold the advantage in the head-to-head department with 74 victories in comparison to Barcelona's 72. There have been a total of 35 draws between these two Spanish giants in LaLiga.

Los Blancos have won the last two league meetings, including a 3-1 victory at the Camp Nou earlier this season, and Barcelona have not actually come out on the winning side in this fixture since a 1-0 success in March 2019. In competitive matches, Real Madrid also lead the overall head-to-head record with 97 wins to Barca's 96. However, the Catalan giants have won four, drawn two and lost two of the last eight league meetings between the two sides.

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is the leading scorer in El Clasico fixtures with 26, including 18 in La Liga, while Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has managed nine goals, with six of those coming in Spain's top flight.

Where to watch El Clasico live in India: Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in India?

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the game between Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST). Live scores and updates from the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

