Where To Watch Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live In India? Copa Del Rey Live Stream Details

Sevilla will square off against Barcelona at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, February 10 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. The game between the two in-form sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, February 11 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Barcelona team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

🔥 MATCHDAY!

⚽ #SevillaBarça

🏟 Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

🏆 Copa del Rey semifinal, 1st leg

⏰ 9pm CET — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 10, 2021

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp’s Long List Of 'Ridiculous' Excuses As Liverpool Manager Over The Years

Copa del Rey: Sevilla vs Barcelona preview

Sevilla have won their last seven games across all competitions, six of those without conceding. Julen Lopetegui's men are currently fourth in the LaLiga standings with 41 points from 21 games. Sevilla overcame Leganes in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey before easing past Valencia and beating Almeria to book their place in the semi-final of the competition.

Everything you need to know about the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. #SevillaBarçahttps://t.co/l8r5nK47kY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 10, 2021

On the other hand, Barcelona have also hit a purple patch, winning six league games in a row. Ronald Koeman's men earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Real Betis over the weekend to keep alive their slim hopes of winning the Spanish league. La Blaugrana needed extra time to overcome Cornella and Granada in two of the previous three rounds of the Copa del Rey, with the other victory in the competition coming against Rayo Vallecano.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona Death: Two Nurses And Psychologist Being Investigated By Authorities

Sevilla vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Sevilla, Ivan Rakitic is available following a one-match suspension. Diego Carlos has also recovered from COVID-19 and is expected to start alongside Jules Konde in the heart of the Sevilla defence.

Barcelona were dealt with another defensive injury blow as Ronald Araujo suffered an ankle injury during the win over Betis. Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are long-term absentees for the Catalan giants. Lionel Messi is likely to partner Antoine Griezmann in attack for Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction

Sevilla's defensive record over the past few weeks has been thoroughly impressive. However, with Lionel Messi in their squad, Barcelona are still favourites to win the first leg of the semi-final. Our prediction for the game, however, is a 1-1 draw.

ALSO READ: Upamecano Transfer Latest: Man United Drop Out; Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea Could Sign Him

Copa del Rey live stream: Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live in India?

There will be no live stream or telecast of the game between Sevilla and Barcelona in India. However, live scores and updates for the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, the Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream will be available on ESPN+.

ALSO READ: Football Transfer News: Neymar To Sign extension With PSG, Sergio Ramos' Future Uncertain

Image Credits - Barcelona, Sevilla Instagram