Where To Watch SheBelieves Cup 2021 Live? SheBelieves Cup Schedule, Live Stream And More

The sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup is currently being held in the United States with four teams — Brazil, Canada, Argentina and hosts USA — taking part in the invitational women's football tournament. This year's competition began on Thursday, February 18 and is set to conclude on Wednesday, February 24 with all games being played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Here's a look at the SheBelieves Cup 2021 live stream details and a preview of the remaining games in the competition.

SheBelieves Cup 2021 report: USA, Canada record wins on Matchday 2

The Matchday 2 games of the SheBelieves Cup took place on Sunday with the USA squaring off against Brazil, while Argentina locked horns with Canada. The USA recorded their second win of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Brazil and they moved three points clear at the top after two games. The defending champions had previously beaten Canada 1-0 on Matchday 1.

Three points, two quality goals and another clean sheet 💪



📝 MATCH REPORT 📝 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 22, 2021

In the second game on Sunday, Canada got their first win of the tournament against Argentina. Argentina now have no hope of winning the SheBelieves Cup as they previously lost 4-1 against Brazil on Matchday 1. They are at the bottom of the table with 0 points from two games.

SheBelieves Cup schedule and preview for Matchday 3

The USA are at the summit of the SheBelieves Cup table and even a draw against Argentina on Wednesday would see them lift the trophy for a record fourth time. The first game on Matchday 3 will see Canada face off against Brazil, with both teams on three points, however, Brazil are in second place due to a superior goal difference. Even if either of the two nations earns victory, they would have to hope for the USA to lose their game against Argentina, which might then bring in the goal difference to determine the winner of the SheBelieves Cup.

With today's results, the #USWNT sits alone atop the standings. One more matchday to go in the 2021 #SheBelievesCup pres. by @Visa!

Wednesday, Feb. 24



Wednesday, Feb. 24

🇨🇦 vs. 🇧🇷 - 4 p.m. ET

🇺🇸 vs. 🇦🇷 - 7 p.m. ET

USA vs Argentina - Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 25 at 5:30 AM IST)

Canada vs Brazil - Wednesday, February 24 at 4:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 25 at 2:30 AM IST)

Where to watch SheBelieves Cup 2021? SheBelieves Cup live stream details

In the USA, the SheBelieves Cup Matchday 3 games will broadcast live on FS1. The SheBelieves Cup live stream details will be made available on fuboTV. Live scores and updates from the games can be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

The SheBelieves Cup games will not broadcast/telecast live in India.

