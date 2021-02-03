Where To Watch Wolfsburg Vs Schalke Live? DFB-Pokal Live Stream Details

Following a thrilling victory against SC Freiburg, Wolfsburg look to continue their fine run of form when they take on Schalke 04 in DFB Pokal. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Here are the details on where to watch Wolfsburg vs Schalke live, prediction, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

Where to watch Wolfsburg vs Schalke live?

There will be no official DFB-Pokal live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Wolfsburg vs Schalke live:

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Time: 11 PM IST

DFB-Pokal live stream and preview

Wolfsburg arrive into the game following a sensational 3-0 victory against SC Freiburg. John Brooks, Wout Weghorst and Yannick Gerhardt scored one goal each to bag a splendid win for their side. Wolfsburg hammered SV Sandhausen 4-0 in the second round of DFB-Pokal. On the other hand, Schalke were held to a 1-1 draw by Werder Bremen, with Omar Mascarell and Kevin Mohwald netting for their respective sides. They defeated Ulm 3-1 in the second round of the knockout competition.

Wolfsburg vs Schalke team news

Wolfsburg have reported no injury issues or suspensions whatsoever. But the injury crisis at Schalke spells trouble for manager Christian Gross. Schalke star Can Bozdogan is out of the squad due to an ankle injury, while Frederik Ronnow is yet to recover completely from a groin injury. Moreover, Goncalo Paciencia, Killian Ludewig, Salif Sane and Steven Skrzybski are also the major absentees ahead of the trip to Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Schalke probable XI

Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Anthony Brooks, Paulo Silva, Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst

Schalke: Ralf Fahrmann, William, Benjamin Stambouli, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac, Omar Mascarell, Suat Serdar, Benito Raman, Mark Uth, Amine Harit, Klaas Jan Huntelaar

Wolfsburg vs Schalke prediction

Wolfsburg are undefeated against Schalke in their previous four games and hence are the favourites to win the tie 3-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Wolfsburg Twitter