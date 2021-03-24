Where To Watch World Cup European Qualifiers Live In India? Channel, Live Stream Details

With a halt in club footballing activities, the international break will witness the kickstart to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Defending world champions France will begin their campaign to seal a berth for the top football competition slated to be played in Qatar two years later. Didier Deschamps' men will take on Ukraine in the first game of the qualifiers on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST). Here are the details on where to watch World Cup European Qualifiers live in India.

Where to watch World Cup European qualifiers live in India?

Sony Sports Network has been mandated with the task of France vs Ukraine live India broadcast. Besides, the Sony LIV App is the World Cup qualifiers live stream India partner. The live scores and other major developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The World Cup qualifiers live stream India timing on Wednesday is 10.30 PM IST.

International football live stream India: France vs Ukraine live India preview

France arrive in the international break in sensational form. The 2018 World Cup winners last played against Sweden in the Nations League dating back to the month of November last year. Didier Deschamps' men emerged as the better side with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Sweden.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud's brace in the game apart from a goal each from Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman were key in the win. On the other hand, Ukraine arrive into the game following a 3-0 defeat against Switzerland, thus hampering their progress in the Nations League before the World Cup qualifiers schedule was announced.

International football live stream India: Portugal vs Azerbaijan preview

Portugal will open their campaign to seal a berth in the 2022 World Cup when they take on Azerbaijan on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST). The European champions last played against Croatia in the Nations League, sealing a close-edged victory. A double from Ruben Dias and a goal from Joao Felix helped Fernando Santos' men to end their Nations League campaign on a winning note.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, arrive into the game following a draw against Luxembourg in the previous game. The game ended in a goalless draw. Notably, Azerbaijan have struggled in front of goal, citing the fact that they have drawn a blank in their previous three games.

World Cup qualifiers' fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Turkey vs The Netherlands - Wednesday, March 24 - 10.30 pm

Gibraltar vs Norway - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Latvia vs Montenegro - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Slovenia vs Croatia - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Malta vs Russia - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Estonia vs Czech Republic - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Cyprus vs Slovakia - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday IST) - 1.15 am

Israel vs Denmark - Thursday, March 25 - 10.30 pm

Bulgaria vs Switzerland - Thursday, March 25 - 10.30 pm

Sweden vs Georgia - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Scotland vs Austria - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Liechtenstein vs Armenia - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Hungary vs Poland - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Andorra vs Albania - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Germany vs Iceland - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Romania vs North Macedonia - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Moldova vs Faroe Islands - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Italy vs Norther Island - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Spain vs Greece - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

England vs San Marino - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Image courtesy: France Twitter