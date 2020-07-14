Where Was Akinfenwa 4 Years Ago? Wycombe Star's Inspiring Speech Highlights Unemployment

The Adebayo Akinfenwa interview made quite an impact on social media as Wycombe Wanderers were promoted to the Championship after defeating Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday. The highly-energetic Akinfenwa interview highlighted the star forward's career of Akinfenwa 4 years ago, a time when he was a free agent. The Akinfenwa unemployed story proved to be another eye-opening speech for viewers amid the current Black Lives Matter campaign. Read more to find out about where Akinfenwa was 4 years ago.

Adebayo Akinfenwa interview: Akinfenwa 4 years ago

The jubilant Akinfenwa post-match interview with Sky Sports began with the 38-year-old star rhetorically asking the interviewer about his team's recent achievement. The Wycombe forward then recalled the Akinfenwa 4 years ago, when he was released by Wimbledon in 2016. The 'strongest footballer' then stated that he was "technically unemployed" at the time despite being a goalscoring threat and was grateful for Wycombe to sign him at the time.

🗣 - "Tell me what we did!? I don't think they heard you at the back!"



📲 - "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!"@daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever...😂 pic.twitter.com/Ubfu5jZ1ep — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 13, 2020

Adebayo Akinfenwa interview: Where was Akinfenwa 4 years ago?

Adebayo Akinfenwa signed for Wimbledon in 2014 and played a vital part the clubs promotion to the League Two a couple of seasons later. However, Wimbledon opted to release the striker in 2016 after promotion, leaving Akinfenwa unemployed and without any club. Akinfenwa publicly made it known at the time that he was unemployed and called out for any managers to contact him for his services. Akinfenwa scored 19 goals in two seasons for Wimbledon.

The Akinfenwa unemployed story seemed to be a painful one for the striker who was still able to find the net on a regular basis for Wimbledon. Akinfenwa was then signed by Wycombe in 2016 and helped the club to two promotions so far. It's likely that Akinfenwa would be playing in the Championship next season if Wycombe decide to offer him a new deal.

Akinfenwa interview: Akinfenwa and Klopp

Following the win against Oxford United that led to Wycombe promoted, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp congratulated Akinfenwa with a video message. Klopp revealed that he saw the game but missed the Akinfenwa interview. The video of Akinfenwa and Klopp was posted on social media by the player himself and the English forward was visibly delighted with the message from the German. Akinfenwa was a Liverpool supporter while growing up and idolised John Barnes.

Image Credits - AP