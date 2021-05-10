WHN Vs BEI Dream11: Wuhan FC Vs Beijing Guoan prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Wuhan FC and Beijing Guoan lock horns against each other in the next Chinese Super League clash on Monday, May 10. The Chinese Domestic group A clash is set to be played at the Suzhou City Sports Center with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the WHN vs BEI Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

WHN vs BEI Match Preview

Wuhan FC did not have the best of starts to the ongoing Chinese Super League as the hosts find themselves slotted sixth on the league table. They have played out two draws and one loss in the competition so far accumulating two points from three games this season. Heading into the game following a 0-0 draw against Changchun Yatai FC in their latest outing, the hosts will be eager to get back on their right track and record their first win of the Chinese Super League campaign.

Beijing Guoan on the other hand managed to bounce back on the winning ways as they were able to shrug off their losses against Shanghai Shenhua in their tournament opener and Shanghai Port by recording a comprehensive 2-0 win over Dalian Professional FC in their last outing. Heading into the match as the fifth-ranked team on the league standings, the visitors have will look to harness confidence from their latest win and aim to continue on their positive momentum on Monday.

WHN vs BEI Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - J. Kouassi or X. Dong

Vice-Captain - Y. Zhang or Z. Xizhe

WHN vs BEI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – H. Sen

Defenders – D. Carrico, Y. Yang, L. Junjlan, L. Li

Midfielders – C. Yongjlng, L. Hang, Z. Xizhe

Strikers –X. Dong, Y. Zhang, J. Kouassi

WHN vs BEI Dream11 Prediction

Beijing Guoan have found the back of the net in each of their last three games and are expected to do so against Wuhan FC. We expect the visitors to walk away with three points and record their second win of the season on Monday.

Prediction- Wuhan FC 0-1 Beijing Guoan

Note: The above WHN vs BEI Dream11 prediction, WHN vs BEI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WHN vs BEI Dream11 Team and WHN vs BEI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.