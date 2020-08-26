WHN Vs TNJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Having failed to secure a single victory in the Chinese Super League this season, Tianjin Teda will look to pull off a surprise as they square off against Wuhan Zall FC on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Here is our WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news and WHN vs TNJ playing 11 details.
Venue: Kunshan Stadium
Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Time: 5.30 pm IST
Wuhan Zall and Tianjin Teda both come into the game on the back of defeats. Whan Zall, who occupy the third spot in the Chinese Super League standings, lost out to Hebei CFFC 3-1, while Tianjin Teda continued their disastrous campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Qingdao Huanghai. Wuhan Zall have registered three victories and defeats each, while Tianjin Teda have five defeats and one draw to their credit this term.
Wuhan Zall: Dong Chunyu, Sun Shoubo, Wang Zhifeng, Huang Bowen, Liu Shangkun, Zhang Yulong, Chenglin Zhang, Luo Yi, Xia Ao, Chen Ao, Han Pengfei, Liao Junjian, Ming Tian, Ai Zhibo, Liu-Yi, Daniel Carrico, Song Defu, Liu Zhenhong, Lin Chiyu, Wang Hui, Hu Jinghang, Zhou Bozhao, Liu-Yun, Tong Xiaoxing, Song Zhiwei, Kai Wang, Li Hang, Hanlin Yao, Tong Zhou, Minwen Jiang, Cong Zhen, Eddy Gnahore, Jean Kouassi, Rafael Silva, Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao
Tianjin Teda: Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner
Goalkeeper: Du Jia
Defenders: Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Ai Zhibo, Daniel Carrico
Midfielders: Eddy Gnahore, Liu-Yun, Hui Jiakang (vc)
Forwards: Jean Kouassi (c), Leo Baptistao, Frank Acheampong
Wuhan Zall: Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao
Tianjin Teda: Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang
Citing the recent run of form in the competition, Wuhan Zall are the favourites in this game.