WHN Vs TNJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Having failed to secure a single victory in the Chinese Super League this season, Tianjin Teda will look to pull off a surprise as they square off against Wuhan Zall FC on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Here is our WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news and WHN vs TNJ playing 11 details.

WHN vs TNJ live: WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kunshan Stadium

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Time: 5.30 pm IST

WHN vs TNJ live: WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Wuhan Zall and Tianjin Teda both come into the game on the back of defeats. Whan Zall, who occupy the third spot in the Chinese Super League standings, lost out to Hebei CFFC 3-1, while Tianjin Teda continued their disastrous campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Qingdao Huanghai. Wuhan Zall have registered three victories and defeats each, while Tianjin Teda have five defeats and one draw to their credit this term.

WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction: WHN vs TNJ Dream11 team, squad list

Wuhan Zall: Dong Chunyu, Sun Shoubo, Wang Zhifeng, Huang Bowen, Liu Shangkun, Zhang Yulong, Chenglin Zhang, Luo Yi, Xia Ao, Chen Ao, Han Pengfei, Liao Junjian, Ming Tian, Ai Zhibo, Liu-Yi, Daniel Carrico, Song Defu, Liu Zhenhong, Lin Chiyu, Wang Hui, Hu Jinghang, Zhou Bozhao, Liu-Yun, Tong Xiaoxing, Song Zhiwei, Kai Wang, Li Hang, Hanlin Yao, Tong Zhou, Minwen Jiang, Cong Zhen, Eddy Gnahore, Jean Kouassi, Rafael Silva, Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao

Tianjin Teda: Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner

WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction: WHN vs TNJ playing 11

Goalkeeper: Du Jia

Defenders: Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Ai Zhibo, Daniel Carrico

Midfielders: Eddy Gnahore, Liu-Yun, Hui Jiakang (vc)

Forwards: Jean Kouassi (c), Leo Baptistao, Frank Acheampong

WHN vs TNJ live: WHN vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and top picks

Wuhan Zall: Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Tianjin Teda: Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang

WHN vs TNJ match prediction

Citing the recent run of form in the competition, Wuhan Zall are the favourites in this game.

Note: The WHN vs TNJ match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WHN vs TNJ Dream11 team and top pocks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Leo Baptistao Instagram