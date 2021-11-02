Who Are The 5 Players Arsenal Legend Has Backed To Become Future Stars?

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on five Arsenal players and has called them as players for the future. The five youngsters (Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard) have high calibre but must live up to the expectations.

The team did not have a great last season that saw them lose out on European football for the first time in 25 years. Following that the team had a host of departures and new entrances but had a horrid start to the season losing three in three, but since then the team has grouped together and has got a few results.

The Gunners are currently unbeaten in nine across all competitions and find themselves sixth in the Premier League table, with just three points separating them from third-placed Manchester City. Speaking on the UMM YouTube channel, the former Arsenal striker said, "He [Bukayo Saka] is the present as well, we need him, we need him so much. That's why when I said he's burdened with glorious purpose you know because we're talking about someone who's come through the academy. Everybody knew what he was capable of when he was a youngster. He's come through, he's answered all the questions, he's got himself into England, he's arguably our best player."

"We need him (Saka), obviously, Emile Smith Rowe coming through, Odegaard, Ben White you know, Sambi Lokonga. We've got a lot of players now with a high ceiling. And if they can reach their potential, we've got some super players bro" he reckoned.

Ian Wright heaps praise for Arsenal goalkeeper

Ian Wright also spoke highly of Arsenal new goalkeeper signing Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old has made produced a string of super saves for Arsenal so far this season and the former Arsenal player said that Mikel Arteta's persistent pursuit to sign the English shot-stopper has paid off.

"We're talking about someone that was ridiculed. Arsenal were ridiculed for paying him just because he's a 23-year-old goalkeeper who has had two seasons in the Premier League. I think it's stood him in good stead," Ian Wright said. His distribution is absolutely fantastic. The confidence he's brought to this dressing room and [Alexandre] Lacazette as well. I love when Lacazette is playing because you know you've got a goalkeeper who can hit him. Just magnificent." he said in a media interaction post Arsenal's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

