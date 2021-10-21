Who Could Replace Steve Bruce As Newcastle United Manager At St James’ Park?

Barely two weeks have passed since Newcastle United's £305million takeover by the consortium of Saudi Arabia and the club has 'mutually' parted ways with their manager Steve Bruce. However, many knew right from the beginning that the 60-year-old would be axed and that it was just a matter of time.

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.



The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

And now the new Magpies management has decided to replace the manager as they move into a new era as one of the richest clubs in the world. On that note, let's take a look at five favourites to take charge at St. James’ Park.

Paulo Fonseca

Paulo Fonseca is one of the front-runners to replace Steve Bruce at St James' Park. The manager is currently without a club and was last seen at the touchlines coaching AS Roma wherein the team finished seventh-placed in the Serie A and was thereafter replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Paulo Fonseca also has coached Portuguese sides Porto and Braga but is widely known for his stint with Shakhtar Donetsk where he led the team to three domestic doubles in three seasons winning 103 of the 139 games.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard's name was one of the first to pop up when the Newcastle United takeover was completed. The manager has a very successful season with Rangers guiding them to their first-ever Scottish Premiership title. Not only did Rangers win the title but Steven Gerrard's men were invincible throughout the season winning 32 and drawing six of the 38 games.

Eddie Howe

At one point in time, Eddie Howe, the then AFC Bournemouth manager was tipped to be the perfect successor to Arsene Wenger. However, things did not go that way and very soon Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League, which also saw them part ways with Howe.

Since then the manager has been out of job and came very close to taking up the vacant role at Celtic before things broke down. As per reports, Howe is being considered by the Magpies and is one among the top candidates on the shortlist.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has been linked with the job, but it is unclear if the manager is totally interested in the role, as few reports suggest that the Italian is willing to wait for more roles to open up and is keeping a close eye on Manchester United.

Conte has previously won the Premier League with Chelsea, and also have won four Serie A titles.

Lucien Favre

Former Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is one of the contenders for the Newcastle United job. The former Swiss international is highly experienced and has a good winning record. With the new owners targeting European qualifications and laurels, Favre can be one person who can give the vision a life.

Steve Bruce managerial record at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce took over the reins at St James' Park in July 2019. He managed the team in 97 matches, registering 29 wins, 25 draws and 40 losses. This season so far in eight games the team has three draws and five losses and are one of only three sides yet to register a win in the league.

Image: AP