Who Did Sunil Chhetri Vote For At FIFA Men's Player Of The Year Award 2021?

On Monday in Zurich, Switzerland, Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski was awarded FIFA's The Best award for the top men's player of the year for a second consecutive year. He received more votes than the other top two nominees which were former Barcelona and now PSG star Lionel Messi and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Indian football team's captain Sunil Chhetri was also given the chance to vote and his top three votes were Lewandowski, Messi and Chelsea and Italian midfielder Jorginho.

He also voted for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the top pick for the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award. The other two picks were Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and former Bayern Munich now German national team coach Hansi Flick. As the captain of a national team, Sunil Chhetri is given the opportunity to vote for who he thinks is the best.

Top 10 for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Pos. Player Club Country Points 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 48 2 Lionel Messi Barcelona/PSG Argentina 44 3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 39 4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid France 30 5 N'Golo Kante Chelsea France 24 6 Jorginho Chelsea Italy 24 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus/Manchester United Portugal 23 8 Kylian Mbappe PSG France 16 9 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 11 10 Neymar Jr. PSG Brazil 10

Top 3 for the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Winner: Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

1st Runners Up: Roberto Mancini - Italian National Team

2nd Runner Up: Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Upon winning the award, Tuchel said via video conference: "It was a normal day so far. I've just come from training because we have a game tomorrow. But you (Arsene Wenger) opened the envelope and said my name which is pretty surreal. I'm overwhelmed and I feel uncomfortable, actually. We lost a bit of track to Manchester City in the (Premier) league, but in other competitions, we follow our goals still, and we try to be the best versions of ourselves and try to perform at the highest level."

Top 3 for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award

Winner: Edouard Mendy - Chelsea

1st Runners-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG

2nd Runner-up: Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich

Image: PTI/AP