'Who Doesn't Want To Sign For Barcelona,' Says Xavi On Potential Erling Haaland Transfer

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly commented upon his club potentially signing Erling Haaland in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is unlikely to be short of suitors in the summer after having had yet another outstanding season in his third year at Signal Iduna Park. The 21-year old has already scored a staggering 16 goals in just 14 Bundesliga appearances and has also provided five assists.

Xavi comments on potential Erling Haaland transfer to Barcelona

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Xavi said that he had not seen a player who did not want to play for a top club like Barcelona when asked if Erling Haaland would want to join the Catalan giants. The Spanish coach believes that everyone is always excited to play for the La Liga giants, but he did acknowledge that clauses do play a role in determining if such a transfer could take place.

Barça manager Xavi didn't deny his trip to Munich to meet with Erling Haaland - then he added: "I haven't seen a player yet who doesn't want to sign for Barça. Everyone is excited to come to Barça". 🔴 #FCB



"Then it depends on clauses and more, but no one is turning down Barça". — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, during his news conference, Xavi also denied previous reports that he met Haaland in Germany earlier this week. The Spanish media had claimed on Tuesday that the legendary Barcelona midfielder, along with Jordi Cruff, had met the Norwegian striker in Munich, who is currently receiving treatment for an injury in the city.

Speaking of a potential Haaland transfer to Barcelona, Xavi said at a news conference on Saturday, "I can't give details. I can just say that we're working on the future. I understand the interest and am aware that everyone wants to know about these things, but we have to be focused on the present, on the Elche game [on Sunday]."

However, the former midfielder added that the player of Haaland's calibre would be better for the Spanish league. "The more players of that level, the best in the world, the better for La Liga. It improves the league, which would become more attractive. These players bring a lot of fans with them, so it would be a huge positive," added Xavi.

Erling Haaland's jaw-dropping stats at Borussia Dortmund

Considering Erling Haaland's outstanding stats at Borussia Dortmund, it is no surprise that he is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The 21-year old has scored a whopping 56 goals in just 57 Bundesliga matches in two and a half seasons with the club. He has delivered a similar level of performance even in the UEFA Champions League as he has found the back of the net on 15 occasions in just 13 games.