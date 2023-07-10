Who Has The Most Hat-tricks In International Football? Get All The Details Here

When it comes to International football Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most coveted footballer. The Portuguese international might not have the World Cup in his kitty but he has registered a plethora of records in international football. Lionel Messi's recent World Cup triumph did make him a huge prospect but he still lacks behind in some aspects.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal lost to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinal

Messi's Argentina defeated France to lift the World Cup

Both players will be playing outside of Europe for the first time

Most hat-tricks in international football

Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the charts with 10 hattricks to his name. The Al-Nassr international has been a constant source of goals for his country and has 62 total career hattricks to his name, the most by a footballer. World Cup eluded him the most but he also lifted the European Championship and UEFA Nations League with his country.

Sven Rydell: Sveb Rydell is second on the list as he has nine hattricks to his name. The Swedish footballer found the net on 49 occasions for his country. He also held the record of Sweden's highest goalscorer for 80 years and later Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke the record. Not many are aware of his feat but the player etched his name forever in the record books in football.

Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi delivered a World Cup title to his nation and became a hero for his countrymen. The Argentine also has nine hattricks in his tally and could surpass Ronaldo as he is expected to play for a few more years for his country. He currently has 57 career hattricks to his name and is still five behind Ronaldo in this aspect of the game.