Who Holds Advantage For FIFA World Cup Knockouts In Group B As USA Draw Against England?

USA returned with another draw against England in the FIFA World Cup, after no goals were scored during the Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium. This was the third time in the history of the marquee tournament that USA clashed against England. Interestingly, England has never won against the United States, as they returned with a 1-1 draw in 2010 and faced a 1-0 defeat back in 1950.

With their tally rising to four points, the Harry Kane-led England found themselves at the top spot in the Group B standings. Earlier in the day, Iran earned their first points at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with a 2-0 win against Wales. Here’s a look at the qualification scenario from Group B for the Round of 16, which will be between December 3 to 6.

Qualification scenario explained for England

Gareth Southgate’s England require a win or draw against Wales in their next group match to advance into the knockout stage. However, if the Three Lions suffer a loss, the goal difference will come into play. In that case, the tiebreakers will come into play potentially with Wales or Iran.

Qualification scenario explained for USA

After the 0-0 draw against England, Gregg Berhalter’s side find themselves in third place in the Group B standings with two points to their credit after they kicked off the tournament with a draw against Wales. USA need to win their next group-stage game against Iran to qualify for the Round of 16. However, a draw or loss can get them eliminated from the knockout race.

Qualification scenario explained for Iran

Having started their campaign with a 6-2 loss against England, Iran defeated Gareth Bale-led Wales by 2-0 on Friday. The win took them to second in the Group B points table at the end of the day. While a win against USA in their next game will take them through to the knockouts, a draw or defeat would see them getting eliminated from the competition.

Qualification scenario explained for Wales

Wales yet again failed to secure their first win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Iran. In case, Wales wins their next game against England on November 30, the tiebreaker will come into play potentially with England and Iran. However, a loss would end Wales’ campaign at the prestigious quadrennial event.