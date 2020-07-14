Who Is Akinfenwa? Why Is He Called The Strongest Footballer? Know About The 'Beast'

Wycombe Wanderers star Adebayo Akinfenwa made headlines with an emotional and energetic post-match interview after the English club secured promotion to the Championship from the League One. It makes you wonder who is Akinfenwa?. A simple search on Google will tell you he is the strongest footballer. Along with wanting to know why is Akinfenwa called the strongest footballer, some netizens were curious to know what kind of a player he is.

Who is Akinfenwa? Why is Akinfenwa called the strongest footballer?

The Akinfenwa interview with Sky Sports, 38-year-old failed to hide his excitement after Wycombe were promoted to the Championship. Here are the answers to the question - "Who is Akinfewa?". Akinfenwa is an English-born striker who currently plies his trade at Wycombe Wanderers. Akinfenwa is of Nigerian descent and has played for a number of lower league clubs in England, having spells at Lithuania and Wales as well. While growing up as a child, Akinfewnwa supported Liverpool and his favourite player was John Barnes.

Who is Akinfenwa? Akinfenwa's football clubs

Akinfenwa has played for a variety of clubs throughout his career. Akinfenwa began his youth career at Watford but has played for a total of 13 different clubs in his career. Akinfenwa has had spells at FK Atlantas, Barry Town, Boston United, Leyton Orient, Rushden & Diamonds, Doncaster Rovers, Torquay United, Swansea City, Millwall, Northampton Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers.

Why is Akinfenwa called the strongest footballer? Does Akinfenwa have weight issues?

Adebayo Akinfenwa is widely regarded as the strongest footballer mainly due to his physical strength and heavy build. Akinfewa has also been given the highest ratings for strength in various editions of EA Sports' FIFA videogame series. Although there are no known Akinfenwa weight issues, the Wycombe star weighs in at 101kg. It is reported that the Akinfenwa can bench press around 200kg, almost twice his own weight.

Who is Akinfenwa? Akinfenwa Wycombe career

The Akinfenwa Wycombe career began in 2016. Akinfenwa has helped Wycombe to two promotions so far. On February 29, 2020, Akinfenwa became the record goalscorer for Wycombe in the English football league with 54 goals. Akinfenwa is most likely to play in the Championship with Wycome next season if the club decides to renew his contract.

Image Credits - Adebayo Akinfenwa Instagram