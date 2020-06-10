Who Is Aleksandar Katai's Wife? Tea Katai's Social Media Controversy Surrounding Racism

LA Galaxy released Aleksandar Katai after the MLS outfit in May after the club found after a series of racist and violent posts by the Serbian star's wife, Tea Katai. Aleksandar Katai wife, Tea Katai made headlines earlier this week amid the George Floyd protests in the USA and mocked the Black Lives Matter campaign. However, social media users were puzzled as to 'Who is Aleksandar Katai wife?'. Apart from wanting to know the answer to 'Who is Aleksandar Katai wife?' MLS fans also wanted to know what Tea Katai posted.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich Manager Hansi Flick Drops Hint At Signing Man City Winger Leroy Sane

Who is Aleksandar Katai wife? What did Tea Katai post?

The answer to the question - 'Who is Aleksandar Katai wife?' is quite simple. Tea Katai is the wife of Serbian international winger Aleksandar Katai. Tea and Aleksandar Katai have one son together who was born in 2017. Tea Katai made headlines when she posted a number of racist and violent messages on social media in relation to the George Floyd protests. The racist comments made by Tea Katai led to LA Galaxy parting ways with Tea's husband, Aleksandar Katai.

Wednesday: Aleksandar Katai’s wife Tea Katai calls the Los Angeles protestors “Disgusting cattle,” saying, “Kill the s**ts.”



Thursday: LA Galaxy fans protest outside the stadium demanding Katai’s release.



Friday: LA Galaxy release the Serbian winger from his contract. pic.twitter.com/iFPhneLLr6 — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: England Manager Gareth Southgate Calls For End Of White Privilege In Football

Who is Aleksandar Katai wife? Tea Katai controversy

Tea Katai reportedly insulted the protests made by the African-American community in relation to George Floyd's death. On Wednesday, June 3, Tea took to Instagram and in Serbian, stated that the protesters on the streets must be 'killed' while labelling them 'disgusting cattle'. The stories were soon deleted but the damage was already done as fans took screengrabs of the posts. LA Galaxy issued a statement on Tea's comments and posts, explaining the club will not tolerate any racism.

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Aleksandar Katai. pic.twitter.com/mcu0fTreC8 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Stoke City Manager Tests Positive For Coronavirus Minutes Before Friendly Vs Man United

Who is Aleksandar Katai wife? LA Galaxy terminate Aleksandar Katai's contract

On June 5, LA Galaxy issued a statement revealing they will 'mutually part ways' with Aleksandar Katai following the comments made by his wife, Tea. Aleksandar Katai joined LA Galaxy earlier this year and made only two appearances for the Western Conference side. Aleksandar Katai himself took to social media to apologise on his wife's behalf explaining that he stands with the African-American community in the fight against racism.

ALSO READ: French Court Upholds End To The Country's Soccer Season