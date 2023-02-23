'Who Is Behind This?': AIFF President Draws Attention To 'conspiracy' In Indian Football

The All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday to address an important issue in Indian football. In his tweet, the former footballer called out conspirators for hacking the YouTube channel of Indian Football. Chaubey revealed that Indian Football’s Youtube channel was hacked during the live streaming of the Hero Santosh Trophy before it was suspended.

“There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?” Chaubey said.

Indian football fans earlier complained about AIFF’s YouTube channel disappearing as they were confused about the reason. Fans speculated that the account had been compromised before being deleted. The 76th Santosh Trophy was being streamed live on AIFF’s official YouTube channel, alongside the FanCode app in India.

"AIFF should have the answer"

Reacting to the AIFF president’s tweet, fans suggested that it was AIFF’s responsibility to manage the channels. “It is AIFF responsibility to manage #IndianFootball youtube channel, How it was hacked or suspended AIFF should have the answer. Please #youtube look into it,” a user said.

“I am certainly not an expert...Often the first line of investigation is to look for Motives. Who benefits if @IndianFootball 's own broadcast efforts are scuppered? Current broadcasters? Just rogue hackers?,” another user added.

